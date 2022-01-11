Wall Mounted Mirrors Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | KEUCO, Kohler, Moen

The global lithium sulfur battery market size was valued at $0.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $5.6 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 30.1% from 2021 to 2030. Rapidly growing automotive industry across the globe, increasing electric vehicle sales, and swiftly increasing demand for lithium sulfur battery in several application areas, such as aerospace, renewable energy resources, electronic devices, power & energy, and several end-use industries, are expected to create increased opportunities for the lithium sulfur battery market during the forecast period. In addition, advantageous properties possessed by lithium sulfur battery as compared with other battery types are expected to boost the growth of the lithium sulfur battery market during the forecast period.

