Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market to Cross $38.21 billion by 2030, At a CAGR of 36.0%

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe lithium-ion battery recycling market size was valued at $1.33billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $38.21billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 36.0% from 2021 to 2030. Lithium-ion batteries are rechargeable in nature, with high energy density. These batteries are majorly used in portable electronic devices, electric vehicles,...

