ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Enteral Nutrition Market to rise at 7.5-GR between 2020 and 2027

bostonnews.net
 4 days ago

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global enteral nutrition market was pegged at $6.76 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $12.29 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2028. Increase in number of malnutrition cases, growth in incidences...

www.bostonnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
bostonnews.net

Gig Based Business Market is Booming Worldwide | Fiverr, BellHops, HopSkipDrive, TaskRabbit

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Gig Based Business Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Gig Based Business market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Building Automation & Control Systems Market May See Big Move | Robert Bosch, Hubbell, Legrand

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title 2021-2030 Report on Global Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel with detailed information of Product Types [, Security & Access Control Systems, HVAC Control Systems, Lighting Control Systems, Fire Protection Systems & Others], Applications [Residential Buildings, Commercial Buildings, Industrial Buildings & Others] & Key Players Such as Johnson Controls, Trane (Ingersoll Rand), Carrier, Honeywell International, Siemens, Schneider Electric, United Technologies Corporation, Robert Bosch, Hubbell, ABB, Delta Controls, Crestron Electronics, BuildingIQ, Lutron Electronics, Legrand, KMC Controls & Distech Controls etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Building Automation & Control Systems (BACS) report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
TECHNOLOGY
bostonnews.net

Inside Sales Software Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Pipedrive, QSOFT, Bitrix

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Inside Sales Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Inside Sales Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Inside Sales Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
bostonnews.net

Probiotic Soda Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | LIVE Soda, Lifeway Foods, PepsiCo

Probiotic Soda market size is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of xx% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Market IntelliX report on Probiotic Soda market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market's growth.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
bostonnews.net

Biotech Modified Agro Market To Witness Huge Growth By 2026: KWS SAAT, Vilmorin, Rubicon

The Biotech Modified Agro Market has been fragmented based on the productivity of several companies; therefore, each segment and its sub-segments are analyzed in the research report. Furthermore, the report offers 360 views on historical and upcoming growth based on volume, value, production, and consumption. Moreover, it classifies depend on sub-segments, key segments as per the significant regions and offers an in-depth analysis on the competitive edge of the market. This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players covering their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bostonnews.net

Electronic Warfare Market: Countermeasure System to Rise at $9,720.40 Million by 2028

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Electronic Warfare Market By Capability, Equipment, Product, And Platform: Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2021–2028," the global electronic warfare market was valued at $15,811.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $23,560.4 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Diaper Market Report 2022-2027, Industry Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

The global diaper market size reached US$72.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$114.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2022-2027, according to the latest research report by IMARC Group. Diaper refers to an absorbent garment that allows the wearer...
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Market Leader: Car Wash System Market (SWOT Analysis)

Car Wash System Market is projected to be worth USD 4.62 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.35% during the forecast period (2022-2030), The market was valued at USD 1.34 billion in 2020. Get Free Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3863. Car washing systems are the systems that are being used...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abbott Nutrition#Parenteral Nutrition#Allied Market Research#Cagr
bostonnews.net

Global Luxury Yacht Market Report, Share, Size, Key Players, Growth and Industry Trends 2022-27

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Luxury Yacht Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the global luxury yacht market reached a value of US$ 6.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2022-2027.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
bostonnews.net

Global Yogurt Market to Grow at 6.30% During 2022-2027 | Imarc Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Yogurt Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global yogurt market reached US$ 107.2 Billion in 2021. Yogurt is a type of dairy product that is obtained by fermenting milk with various live bacteria cultures, such as Streptococcus thermophilus and Lactobacillus bulgaricus. The culture ferments the lactose to produce lactic acid, which provides yogurt its distinctive flavor. Yogurt contains calcium, riboflavin, vitamins B6 and B12, potassium, and magnesium. This nutritional profile offers several health benefits, including boosting immunity, improving digestion, strengthening bones, protecting against colorectal cancer, lowering the risks of various cardiovascular diseases, and reducing bad cholesterol.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Laboratory Automation Market to Reach US$ 8.84 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 7.69%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Laboratory Automation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global laboratory automation market reached a value of US$ 5.63 Billion in 2021. Laboratory automation, or lab automation, refers to the utilization of a set of instruments for performing lab processes. The equipment used in lab automation is embedded with an interface mechanism to enable different instruments to communicate and move specimens amongst each other. This equipment consists of conveyor belts, circuit boards, programable robotic equipment, a track system, and control software. Laboratory automation offers various benefits, such as reduced test costs, faster processing, modularity, and decreased manual labor. It also eases the interaction with hospital information systems (HIS) and laboratory information systems (LIS). Laboratory automation can be differentiated into autoanalyzer, closed automation, open automation, discrete analysis, single-channel analysis, multiple-channel analysis, random access analysis, and assays.
BUSINESS
bostonnews.net

BFSI Security Market 2022: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast till 2027

Banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) security represents the adoption of security solutions and services by financial organizations to mitigate the risk of security breaches and prevent monetary frauds. Some common types of BFSI security services and tools include encryption, access control, firewalls, video surveillance, identity and access management, risk and compliance management, intrusion and fire detection, antivirus applications, etc. BFSI security solutions are reliable, secure, cost-effective, and provide round-the-clock protection against various cybersecurity threats.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
bostonnews.net

Silicones and Siloxanes Market to Reach US$ 29.1 Billion by 2027 | CAGR 5.75%

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Silicones and Siloxanes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," finds that the global silicones and siloxanes market reached a value of US$ 20.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 29.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.75% during the forecast period (2022-2027). Siloxanes refer to the class of chemical compounds composed of recurring silicon-oxygen (Si-O) bonds that occur in either linear or cyclic form. They are physiologically inert, highly stable, and have lubricating properties. On the other hand, silicones are polymeric, synthetic materials formulated from siloxanes. They are odorless, water repellent, flexible, resistant to chemicals and moisture and have high oxidation and temperature stability. As a result, silicones find extensive applications in the cosmetics, construction, and food and beverage (F&B) industries.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bostonnews.net

Cryptocurrency Banking Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2021-2026 | BiTex, Coinbase, Gemini

Cryptocurrency Banking Market is the first-class market research report that conducts industry analysis on products, markets, companies, industries, and many countries worldwide. The report analyses market information related to a specific stock, currency, commodity, and geographic regions or countries. This report deals with numerous parameters in detail to suit the requirements of businesses or clients. These parameters range from latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, target market analysis, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis, insights to innovation. All of these are estimated and analyzed by a team of innovative, enthusiastic, and motivated researchers and analysts so that nothing is lefts uncovered in the Cryptocurrency Banking Market analysis report.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Fundus Camera Market New Opportunities, Top Trends, Rising Demand, Emerging Growth, Business Development

Fundus Camera Market by Product (Mydriatic Fundus Cameras, Non-Mydriatic Fundus Cameras, Hybrid Fundus Cameras, and ROP Fundus Cameras), Portability (Handheld and Tabletop), and End User (Hospitals, Ophthalmology Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. List of Key Players. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. Kowa Company, Ltd. Optomed...
ELECTRONICS
bostonnews.net

Cacao Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2030 | Blommer Chocolate, Archer Daniels Midland, Barry Callebaut

The Latest released survey report on Cacao Market - Global Outlook and Forecast Market aims to deliver an in-depth outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. To drive profitable and sustainable growth, Cacao Market - Outlook and Forecast manufacturers need to develop strategies to appeal to consumers and leverage technology to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers are considered in the survey with company profiling of Archer Daniels Midland, Barry Callebaut, Blommer Chocolate, Cargill, Cocoa Processing, Olam, CEMOI, Daarnhouwer, Dutch Cocoa, Newtown Foods, Puratos, The Hershey, United Cocoa Processor.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

India Modular Switch Market COVID -19 Impact | Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2027 by Growing Players:

Allied Market Research published a report on the "India Modular Switch Market by Sales Channel (Direct Sales, Sales Through Intermediaries, Online and Dual Distribution), Vertical (Residential, Industrial, Commercial) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2015 - 2022". It offers a comprehensive study of the global market size & forecast, segmental analysis, region-wise outlook, competitive landscape, market opportunities, dynamic factors that affect the market growth, and key industry trends.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Electric Drying Oven Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Terra Universal, Steridium, LTE Scientific

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Electric Drying Oven Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Electric Drying Oven Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Electric Drying Oven Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Hairdresser Business Software Market to See Booming Growth | Rosy, Millennium, Booker

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Hairdresser Business Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Hairdresser Business Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Hairdresser Business Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
HAIR CARE
bostonnews.net

Smoke Detector Market Value To Cross $3,405.7 million by 2027| Top Companies and Industry Deep Analysis

This research report will give you deep insights about the Smoke Detector Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 220 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy