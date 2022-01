Is Idaho's newest millionaire too in shock to claim their money? Did they forget they had a ticket in their wallet? We want to know and so do our friends at the Idaho Lottery!. The clock is ticking for the grand prize winner of this year's Idaho Lottery $1,000,000 Raffle game. The winning numbers were announced on December 29 and according to a January 11 post the Idaho Lottery made to their "stories" on the official Instagram page, no one has come forward to claim the grand prize!

BOISE, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO