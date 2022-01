The Minecraft Axolotl Islands map has been revealed as the next piece of New Year's content coming to Minecraft: Bedrock Edition -- and you can download it for free right now!. The new year is starting off great for Minecraft. The game has hit over a trillion views on YouTube and it finally released the second part of the Caves and Cliffs update early last month. Mojang has also promised players that some free content would be coming to celebrate the New Year. Now, the next piece of content has made its debut: check out the Minecraft Axolotl Islands Map!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO