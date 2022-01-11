ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Defense? The Hornets Are Starting to Play Some

By Schuyler Callihan
 4 days ago

Entering this week's NBA action, the Charlotte Hornets rank 29th in points allowed per game (116.3). In addition to that, they allow the most made three-pointers per game (14.4), 24th in opponent field goal percentage (46.6%), and are 26th in defensive rebounding (33.3 per game).

As poorly as this team has been on the defensive end of the floor, it is what helped them to a pair of victories over the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

"I'm really proud of our effort defensively," head coach James Borrego said. "We're getting there, we're making strides. It looks to be a value placed on that end of the floor, we've just got to continue it. Both nights we were competing our tails off against Giannis. He's a heck of a player. MVP, NBA champion, one of the best in our league and he's a problem. You've got to put multiple guys on him but our guys put great effort on him tonight. The mentality is starting to turn defensively and I think it's starting with them holding each other accountable defensively."

One of the biggest areas of improvement I saw on Monday night was on the glass. The Hornets did a really nice job of eliminating second chance points. The Bucks only had seven offensive rebounds which is certainly much better than the 11.3 they have averaged to allow per game. By my count, two of those rebounds were 50/50 balls at the free throw line that just happened to go Milwaukee's way. Not to mention, the Hornets did a better job of communicating which led to a lack of ball movement for the Bucks regardless if they were in man or zone.

"We've talked about three areas of defense. Transition defense, that's just effort getting back. Secondly, contesting every shot. That just takes effort. It's not going to be perfect every possession. And thirdly, our defensive improvement right now is the boards. Everybody boxing out, shot goes up, we've got to hit and then go figure out how to get a rebound. Dig it out some how, some way and a lot of times it is the big guys that go get them but the guards have to get in there and dig them out. It's a collective effort right now and I love the urgency."

The Hornets will hit the floor tomorrow night in Philadelphia to take on the 76ers. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports.

