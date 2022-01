Det. Bethany Lau show compassion but also deals in cold, hard facts when interacting with teen drivers. For a law enforcement officer, it is a heartbreaking part of the job. “How do you tell someone that their 16-year-old son is dead?” Det. Bethany Lau of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. “Just knowing this person is never going to experience joy again. They’re never going to hit those milestones. They’re never going to see their 18th birthday. They’re never going to party with their friends on their 21st. They’re never going to get that first job as an adult. They’re never going to experience all of those different things. It usually comes down to, really, a very silly reason. Going 15 mph over the limit, you’re not getting there that much faster.”

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO