Cinthia Davenport strokes her daughter’s hair as her daughter begins to draw. “You wouldn’t. believe how many pieces of paper we go through. This girl LOVES to draw.”. The mom and daughter live in new permanent housing built by Precious Life Shelter. The apartments are available for rent by the graduates of Precious Life, a non-profit shelter program that helps homeless, struggling pregnant women get back on their feet and stabilize a new life for their children. Women like Cinthia who have seen the darkest of nights and the lowest of lows, are able to reshape their life and get the help they need.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO