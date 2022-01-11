ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Great: Season Three; Hulu Renews Period Comedy-Drama Series

Cover picture for the articleHuzzah! Hulu has renewed The Great TV series for a third season of 10 episodes. The second season of the loosely historical series was released on November 19th and the show is one of the streamer’s top-performing series. Created, written, and executive produced by Tony McNamara,...

