The Great: Season Three; Hulu Renews Period Comedy-Drama Series

Airing on the CBS television network, the Good Sam TV show stars Sophia Bush, Jason Isaacs, Skye P. Marshall, Michael Stahl-David, Omar Maskati, Davi Santos, Wendy Crewson, and Edwin Hodge. In the story, Doctor Sam Griffith (Bush) is a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery at Lakeshore Sentinel Hospital. The former chief of surgery, her former boss and renowned father, Doctor Rob “Griff” Griffith (Isaacs), had fallen into a coma. When Griff wakes up months later demanding to resume his duties, Sam is tasked with supervising this egotistical expert with a scalpel who never acknowledged his daughter’s stellar talent. As Griff defies Sam’s authority and challenges her medical expertise, the big question becomes whether this father and daughter will ever be able to mend their own relationship as expertly as they heal the hearts of their patients.

