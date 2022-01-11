ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
305 Fitness trainer shares dance cardio moves you can do at home

 5 days ago

Zach Eisenberg from 305 Fitness joins Hoda

Woman's World

Walking for This Many Minutes Each Day Boosts Weight Loss

The new year is almost here, and if you’re like us, you’re ready to kiss 2021 goodbye and start 2022 off right. If one of your goals is to get healthier and feel better, one of the best ways to do that is to move your body more. And it’s not as hard as you might think: Research shows that simply walking for a half hour each day can help you meet your weight loss goals!
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hoda
The Independent

15 best yoga pants and leggings: Squat-proof, stretchy and supportive pants for your next class

Whether you’re looking for a new pair of yoga leggings to practise your sun salutations in or simply to wear while cocooning on the sofa, the best yoga leggings are – in our experience – high waisted, soft and stay put without squeezing, pinching or indenting your stomach.Some people may think any old pair of gym leggings will do for yoga – but they’re wrong. Yoga leggings should be breathable, stretchy and feel like a second skin – free from distractions.So, as tempting as it may be to just throw on your favourite pair of running leggings while you contort...
The Independent

How long it takes to see results when you start a new workout regime, according to top fitness trainer

It’s a perennial question on all gym newbies’ minds: how much of this physical torture do I have to endure before I notice a change in my physique?Obviously, your reasons for starting a new workout regime may not be aesthetic: perhaps you simply want to feel more energised or switch-up your daily routine by getting your sweat on.Whatever your reasons are for squeezing into your lycra, it can be helpful in terms of motivation to know how much exercise you really need to be doing in order to see some sort of physical change, which, let’s face it, is something...
BBC

Can fitness apps be as effective as a personal trainer?

As we start 2022, lots of us will be resuming the battle to lose weight and get fit. A wealth of high-tech fitness apps are now available to help, but are they anywhere near as good as hiring a human personal trainer?. Four years ago, Jenny Wiener was in a...
Well+Good

An Esthetician and Craniosacral Therapist Shares the Tension-Busting, 3-Step Jaw Massage You Can Do at Home

It’s the most magical—and slightly stressful—time of the year. Between the holiday shindigs, shopping, gifting, and general busyness, my body is physically feeling the stress, and it’s showing up on my face. Without even knowing it, my shoulders tend to tighten and my jaw tenses, but I don’t have time to make a spa day of it. Cue Sarah Clark’s gift that keeps on giving: A three-step, tension-busting, at-home jaw massage.
yankodesign.com

With this AI-enabled personal trainer, you can redefine your approach to working out at home in complete ‘privacy’

One good thing that the ongoing pandemic has done for the human race is, it has made us more concerned about our health and lifestyle. No wonder then, a large population is exploring some form of home exercising to keep fit. Gyms have moved to homes and people rely on online trainers and their live sessions for at-home fitness regimes.
Post-Bulletin

Tips to get fit that anyone can do, fit into their schedule

Two of the most popular New Year's resolutions are to exercise more and to lose weight. New year, new you -- right? However, by February -- or even earlier -- those purchased exercise machines are collecting dust and people are canceling gym memberships in droves. Unfortunately, the only exercise some...
healththoroughfare.com

3 Lies About Fitness That You Can Stop Believing This Year

When it comes to getting fit, there’s a lot of confusing information floating around. Yes, there are always new fitness trends, routines, and diet fads that build up and then fizzle out over time; however, there is also some very good information that you can take advantage of to help you get your best body ever. Trying new things is a great way to motivate yourself and keep your workout routine fresh. But, when it comes to getting fit and staying in shape, learning what not to do can be just as important as knowing what to do. Here are three fitness myths you should avoid in 2022:
Time Out Global

Here’s how you can win a celeb-approved fitness treatment

If you’re looking to get in shape but don’t have the time, this might just be the answer. Say goodbye to early morning jogs, sweaty gym sessions and tear-inducing personal training and fitness classes, and do as the celebrities do – try ​​cutting-edge fitness technology. Electro muscle stimulation is the equivalent of 90 minutes doing a conventional workout, and now you’re in with the chance to with the ultimate package.
Wharton

How Science Can Help You Keep Your Fitness Goal

Wharton’s Katy Milkman talks with Wharton Business Daily on SiriusXM about a new megastudy on exercise that reveals the best ways to change behavior at scale. Fitness centers typically see a surge in attendance at the start of January, when millions of Americans resolve to get in shape by exercising more. By February, however, a large percentage of gym-goers quit.
Well+Good

5 Beginner Workout Moves a Trainer Says Will Set You Up for Success

Once you've decided that you're ready to start a new fitness routine, the next challenge is mastering some beginner workout moves. And all of that can feel pretty intimidating. "While getting into a new workout routine may seem daunting, it can in fact be very exciting and rewarding," says Scott Thompson, director of Athletics at F45 Training.
TODAY.com

6 products to help you reach your fitness goals, according to a personal trainer

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
WMBF

Core Fitness Club in Myrtle Beach can help you reach your fitness goals in 2022

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - From the gym to classes, personalized instruction, and even CrossFit, Core Fitness Club has something for everyone. If you’re looking to be more active in 2022, you’ve got to check this place out. Getting in good shape is all about finding a program that’s right for you. Working out doesn’t have to feel like a chore.
