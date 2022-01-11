ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Not So Massive Supermassive Black Hole Is Among Smallest Ever Found

By Dr Alfredo Carpineti
IFLScience
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstronomers have discovered a diminutive supermassive black hole at the center of dwarf galaxy Mkr 462. It weighs 200,000 times the mass of our Sun. Certainly huge in human terms, but very much on the small side when we consider that supermassive black holes often weigh millions, if not billions, of...

www.iflscience.com

Comments / 0

