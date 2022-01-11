Not So Massive Supermassive Black Hole Is Among Smallest Ever Found

Researchers have imaged the long-sought electron charge distribution of a halogen atom, with the picture resembling the bright ring-like structure that surrounds a black hole. Like black holes, “sigma-holes” are elusive beasts. Predicted to exist nearly 30 years ago, researchers have struggled to image these ring-like electron-charge patterns. Theory says that the pattern should form around certain halogen atoms when they bond covalently to electronegative atoms because of the repulsive interaction of the atoms. Pavel Jelinek of the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic and his colleagues have now ended that struggle, by directly observing the sigma-hole around a bromine atom. They accomplished the feat by updating an imaging technique commonly used to study individual atoms. Knowing an atom’s electron charge distribution is key to understanding interactions between individual atoms and molecules, according to Jelinek. Thus, he says, the achievement could lead to a better understanding of the reactivity of atoms and of why they arrange into particular structures when they combine to form molecules.

