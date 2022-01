The attacking midfielder was in two stages with the rojiblanco club but was never able to settle down. © Imago 7Zendejas becomes America’s third signing. Alejandro Zendejas, in the absence of official confirmation, will be the third reinforcement of América for this Clausura 2022. The azulcrema will pay a total of 3 million dollars to Necaxa for the record of the midfielder who was once part of Chivas but ended up being a player expendable for which never was bet.

