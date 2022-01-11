ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray County, OK

2 plead guilty to kidnapping and shooting Texas man, third suspect reportedly fled to Mexico

 4 days ago
MURRAY COUNTY, Okla. (TCD) -- Two suspects who pleaded guilty this week to the 2020 kidnapping and death of a Texas man in Oklahoma have been sentenced to life in prison.

According to a news release from the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, on June 7, 2020, an unknown deceased male was discovered by a motorist in a small field near exit 47 in Murray County, Okla. The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation identified the deceased male as Juan Rosas, who was kidnapped from his home in Corinth, Texas, on June 6, 2020. Rosas reportedly died from a gunshot wound.

On Jan. 10, 2021, the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation announced that two of the suspects, 20-year-old Shannon Mayorga and 23-year-old Randall Rudd, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, Rudd and Mayorga were ordered to life in prison "with all but the first 20 years suspended" for the first-degree murder charge and 10 years for the first-degree kidnapping charge to be served concurrently.

The Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation announced that 43-year-old Guadalupe Figueroa, a third suspect in the case, is currently at large with a warrant out for her arrest for conspiracy to commit murder.

Authorities reportedly suspect that Figueroa fled to Monterrey, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Figueroa was allegedly the victim’s girlfriend and Mayorga’s mother. According to the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation, Figueroa allegedly orchestrated the plan to kill Rosas, having Mayorga and Rudd carry out the crime.

