ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fortnite Weather Forecast Calls for Heavy Storms: Jan. 11 Hotfix Patch Explained

By Jack O'Dwyer
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Epic Games has released a small patch and hotfix for Fortnite today, Jan. 11. There’s a new update to the weather forecast of Fortnite Island this week. Players may find themselves subject to heavy storms and natural disasters while fighting their way through Fortnite Battle Royale. According to the latest news...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 2

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Mild mid week, but more wet weather is ahead

Skies have cleared a bit overnight, and temperatures are slightly warmer for the start of your Wednesday. Low pressure that brought our recent round of rain and snow is off to our northeast and will continue to bring a slight chance for light showers to our northern zones through the day today, but most of our region will stay dry. High pressure building into northern California from the Eastern Pacific will result in mostly dry conditions and slightly warmer temperatures today and Thursday. The best chance for showers will be from Shasta County to the north Wednesday, with very little chance of any light rain actually hitting the ground to the south. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected through your Wednesday, and areas of daytime fog will be possible across our region. Temperatures are starting out mild and relatively warm Wednesday morning. Valley areas are in the 40's to lower 50's, foothill areas are in the upper 30's to mid 40's, and mountain areas are in the 30's to low 40's to start the day. Winds will not be as strong today, with most areas seeing sustained winds out of the south to 10mph. Slightly stronger winds will be possible in the Sierra, where sustained winds out of the southwest are expected to reach 15mph, and gusts to 25mph are possible through the day. High temperatures will end up a few degrees warmer than the last few days on Wednesday afternoon. Valley areas will range from 53 to 58 degrees, while foothill areas top out in the lower 40's to lower 50's, and most mountain areas end up in the 40's this afternoon.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Storms#Extreme Weather#Hotfix#Unvault
KLST/KSAN

KSAN Storm Team Weather Forecast Monday, January 10 2021

Overcast skies develops in the atmosphere with the slim window of moisture for saturation. Clouds will increase across our area form the southwest, before turning partly cloudy by tomorrow. A trough to our West is filtering in some showers into portions of Crockett County. Most of us will be dry tonight , until tomorrow where […]
CROCKETT COUNTY, TX
Bring Me The News

Jan. 4 Novak Weather: Latest winter storm details

Here is Tuesday's weather briefing that focuses on:. - The snowstorm that is set to strike MN/WI over the next 36 hours. - The potential for dangerous travel conditions tomorrow. - The continued Arctic air invasions that will dominate the extended period. Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get...
ENVIRONMENT
culturedvultures.com

Fortnite: How The New Weather Storm System Works

With Winterfest in the rearview mirror, Fortnite is starting to look towards the future of Chapter 3 and what might as well be called Weatherfest with the introduction of a brand new weather system that sends storms around the island. First hinted at in the reveal trailer for Chapter 3,...
VIDEO GAMES
potomaclocal.com

‘Messy’ weekend storm forecast calls for snow to rain

Will it be snow, rain, or the classic “wintery mix?”. Forecasted to arrive during the afternoon on Sunday, January 16, a major winter storm has our area in its sights for a second time in as many weeks. The forecast will be tricky, forecasters say, as our area is...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Fortnite Battle Royale
thenerdstash.com

Fortnite January 11 Update Patch Notes

Fortnite has today launched its January 11 update, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. This is an update to the current build version of 19.01 but brings a whirlwind of content to the game. The primary change is in the new tornadoes, which have been teased since the new chapter’s first gameplay trailers were revealed. These gargantuan tornadoes bring about not only major destruction but can act as a great way for you to both fly across the map and feel a sense of impending doom. There are a few things alongside it though, so let’s not waste more time. Here’s everything new with Fortnite in its January 11 update!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Fortnite Adds Dynamic Weather And New Weapon In Latest Patch

Fortnite's latest update, 19.01, has just dropped and it's brought some seriously turbulent weather with it, adding dynamic thunderstorms, tornadoes and spectacular lightning that rolls in across the map on ominously dark clouds. These all-new storms aren't just here to cause you trouble either, as they can be used as...
VIDEO GAMES
wtva.com

Gabe's Sunday Morning Forecast: Heavy storms for Sunday

We will see some southerly and warmer winds into our Sunday. These winds will bring lots of rain into our area as well as temps reaching the low 60s around noon and dropping from there. The drop in temps is due to a cold front that will move into our...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Snow and icy patches forecast as heavy rain sweeps across UK

“Icy stretches” and snow could hit parts of the UK as heavy downpours sweep across the country from the west over the weekend, forecasters have said.Western Scotland Northern Ireland north-west England and North Wales could face frosty conditions, caused by showers expected to last until Sunday morning, according to the Met Office.Forecasters also warned of wet and windy conditions across other parts of the country on Saturday with parts of the country set for “very unsettled weather”.Flood alerts have been issued across England and Wales as rising water levels leave rivers at risk of overflowing.The Environment Agency has...
ENVIRONMENT
firstsportz.com

Fortnite Tornadoes Update in New Hotfix Chapter Season 1

Fortnite Tornadoes Update: Earlier updates had already started the onset of Tornadoes in the game that got be incorporated in the battle. Players have been excited to see tornadoes affect gameplay and survival. Another new hotfix now updated its features in the game. They are not how they sound, and...
VIDEO GAMES
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Current Forecast Show Likelihood Of Heavy Snow In Region

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’ll be clear and cold on Saturday night, with lows in the teens and even some single digits expected north near Interstate-80. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Those clear skies will lead to some nice sunshine early Sunday before clouds roll in ahead of the winter storm system in the afternoon. The storm is getting its act together right now near Arkansas and is drawing moisture in from the Gulf of Mexico. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Easterly wind flow at the surface will allow chilly air to stay in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WSB Radio

Metro weather: Some heavy rain, storms moving through

Showers to heavier rain and some storms were beginning to move through metro Atlanta late Sunday afternoon. Periods of heavy rain and damaging wind gusts are the main threats with the system. WSB meteorologist Christina Edwards calls for a 60% chance of rain officially, with metro high temperatures to reach...
ENVIRONMENT
DBLTAP

How to Use the Flare Gun in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

The Flare Gun has been unvaulted in Fortnite. If you're new to this weapon, you might be wondering how to use it. Fortnite's latest hotfix, v19.0, has added in some new features for players to contend with. Tornadoes and lightning are the new meteorological elements to use to your advantage, allowing you to swirl up for a quick escape or charge yourself with an electrifying boost. But, that's not all that's been added. This latest hotfix has seen the return of Flare Guns, which were previously vaulted in Patch 14.00 back in August 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy