Clearwater, FL

Florida women arrested after allegedly throwing bottles of glitter at man during fight

 4 days ago
CLEARWATER, Fla. (TCD) -- Two women face felony charges after they allegedly threw bottles of glitter at a man during an argument at the victim’s apartment.

According to WFLA-TV, Sarah Franks and Kaitlin O’Donovan showed up at the victim’s residence around 3 a.m. on Jan. 10. Franks' arrest affidavit says she "came to the victim’s apartment and battered him, entered the dwelling and battered him further." The affidavit alleges Franks kicked an apartment window "until it broke" as she left the apartment.

WFLA, citing a Clearwater Police affidavit, reports the women allegedly tossed glitter canisters at the victim and hit him in the head and torso. Franks allegedly threw additional bottles at him when she went into his apartment. Franks allegedly opened the unit’s door for O’Donovan, who followed suit with throwing the glitter.

O’Donovan and Franks were charged with burglary with assault or battery, but Franks also has a charge of criminal mischief.

According to Pinellas County Jail records, O’Donovan and Franks' bonds were both set at $75,000. Franks was released Jan. 11.

