Boyd County, KY

UPDATE: Redistricting remains topic

By Henry Culvyhouse
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 4 days ago

While Gov. Andy Beshear has yet to sign the redistricting maps into law, the votes show the local delegation of lawmakers largely favored the move.

State Reps Scott Sharp (R-Boyd County) and Patrick Flannery (R-Carter County) voted for all four maps redrawing the lines for state senate, state house of representatives, the U.S. House and the State Supreme Court. Rep. Danny Bentley (R-Greenup) voted only on the state house map.

Sen. Robin Webb (D-Grayson) voted in favor of three maps — including the U.S. House map that some Democrats have said gerrymanders liberal-leaning Franklin County by connecting it with conservative western Kentucky — and voted against the state house map.

Representatives Sharp and Bentley declined to comment Tuesday regarding their votes, citing that they both had contracted COVID and were feeling too ill for an interview.

For Flannery, this session’s redistricting is the first time he’s been a part of the process, but all-in-all, he said it felt like it went smoothly. He said there’s a big balancing act with redistricting, particularly when it comes to making sure everything is in compliance with the law.

“Given the rules at play, I felt like everything was drawn cleanly and fairly,” he said. “We have to work within the law."

Longtime state legislator Webb said she felt like three of the four maps were “pretty solid from a constitutional standpoint” and kept counties and districts together. On a personal note, Webb said she really liked the Senate map because it added Lewis County to her district, which she had represented while in the state house during her first 10 years in Frankfort.

While the senate map saw Webb gain a district, Flannery said its bittersweet to lose Lawrence from the 96th to the 100th.

“I will always look at those people as my constituents,” he said. “I’m happy to be representing parts of Boyd and Lewis (under the new map), but it's sad to see Lawrence go.”

Webb said the state house map was tall task for the house, in comparison for the lines drawn up for state senate.

“We had more flexibility in the senate, because we had some retirements which allowed for no incumbents to be compromised,” she said. “Over in the house, I have to give them a lot of credit. They did a really good job with the map east of I-75."

According to Webb, the biggest concern was whether the state house districts could “pass muster” in the urban areas, Webb said.

“When you have a large minority population, you have certain criteria that you have to follow,” she said. “We didn’t have enough time to fully evaluate these maps, but I had concerns that map wasn’t meeting that criteria.”

Webb voted alongside six fellow Democrats and three Republicans against the bill during a special Saturday session. The map carried in the Senate 23-10, with five senators not voting.

Majority of the Senate and House opposition to came from the largely Democratic caucus from Jefferson County.

Flannery said when one looks at the Democratic proposal, the way northeastern Kentucky was cut in the state house was mirrored the Democratic proposals.

“They had Boyd cut up a little different, but all and all, it was almost identical to the map that passed,” he said. “When you’re bordered by two other states, there’s only so far you can go. You cannot go across the Ohio River or the Big Sandy.”

On the U.S. House Map, Webb said she voted in favor of it because the Kentucky U.S. Congressional Delegation seemed fine with it — she said keeping Rep. Hal Rogers and Rep. Thomas Massie within her Senate district is an asset to help get more resources to the area.

Under the current map, Massie and Rogers split Boyd County, with Massie's line ending in Ashland. However, under the new map, Rogers’s district — the Kentucky Fifth — would completely absorb Boyd County, ending at the Boyd-Greenup line.

While admitting lumping Franklin County into the Kentucky First is “a little disjointed,” Webb said the populations are balanced appropriately and legally.

That bill was ramrodded through the House almost entirely on party lines, while a few Democrats joined in with the Republicans in the state senate.

(606) 326-2653 |

