UPDATE: Local lawmakers introduce bill to curb car tax hike

By Henry Culvyhouse
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 4 days ago

Two local lawmakers have introduced a bill to curb a massive hike in car taxes this year.

Sen. Robin Webb (D-Grayson) introduced SB 70 at Monday evening’s session of the Kentucky Legislature, while Rep. Patrick Flannery (R-Grayson) has introduced HB 6, a bill the freshman state representative said is "high priority."

"When they assign a lower house bill number, that usually shows the importance of the bill," Flannery said. "I think that shows this governing body is ready to take this issue on."

According to letter from the state to local PVAs, the car tax is due to hike by 40% due to the rapid rise of new vehicle pricing, the limited production of new models, the increased demand for used rides and the limited supply of used cars on the market.

In other words, a car with a $100 tax last year would be $140 in taxes this year.

According to Flannery, the issue with car's property tax evaluation is on how it's rated. Since 2009, the state has determined car tax value based on the fair trade value of the car — Flannery said the department of revenue has used a car's "clean trade value" — meaning in good condition — as opposed to an average trade value, thus causing the rate to be higher.

Under Flannery's bill, the value would be assessed at average trade-in value, and there would be a refund in place for the 2022 tax year for those who overpay.

"I do expect action on this," he said. "There's a couple other bills in the house and in the senate addressing this. I think this is definitely something on everybody's radar."

Webb's bill would peg the value of a motor vehicle at no more than 5% of the value of the prior year, with some exceptions.

Webb the bill — which she admitted may be open to legal challenges — is in response to the rocketing values of cars in the wake of the COVID-19 economy.

“Right now, the used car market is going for $10,000 to $30,000 over sticker in some cases,” Webb said. “This computer chip shortage and supply chain issue has caused an anomaly in car values. I bought a truck last year and I could easily sell it for the price I bought it at, even after driving it for year.”

Webb said with people already financially hurting, she doesn't think the state should add onto to that burden — especially since state coffers are currently sound.

Whether it's her or Flannery's bill that makes it Gov. Andy Beshear's desk, Webb said she hopes something gets done.

"I don't really care whose bill becomes law, we need to do something about this," she said.

Flannery said the bill is liable to undergo multiple changes and amendments as it works its way through the legislature.

"There's a lot of different ideas on this, but I think we're going to see some action," he said. "There's a lot of support to make sure something gets done."

Person
Andy Beshear
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

