YMCA youth hoops event set

By Staff report
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 4 days ago

ASHLAND The first annual YMCA Hoops Classic is scheduled for Feb. 11-13 at the Ashland Area YMCA.

The tournament will include boys basketball teams and is for two divisions: 2nd/3rd grade and 4th/5th grade.

Team registration deadline is Jan. 31 at 9 a.m.

Coaches will be contacted after Feb. 3 with game times. Team shirts are not supplied by the YMCA, and teams are required to wear matching team tops in order to participate. Tournament shirts will be sold.

Registration fee is $125 per team.

Visit the Ashland Area YMCA, check out ashlandareaymca.com or go to the YMCA’s Facebook page to grab a tournament entry form.

