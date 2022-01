To contend with ongoing labor shortages, businesses are increasingly tapping a vast source of talent: retirees. The onset of the pandemic hastened the retirements of many 60-somethings, who are now considering a return to the workforce--much like the boomerang workers, who, after quitting their jobs during the Great Resignation, have returned to their previous employer. For businesses looking to fill open roles, this population of experienced talent presents a solution. According to the U.S. Department of Labor Statistics, non-farm payroll employment increased by 199,000 in December, well under forecast, a shortfall that is partially tied to the lack of workers. The unemployment rate declined to 3.9 percent.

