A Year Later, Fed Chair Again Promises Crypto, CBDC Report ‘Soon’

By PYMNTS
pymnts.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the long-awaited digital currency report will be out “in the coming weeks.”. It’s a promise that Powell has made before. Due to be released last summer, Powell on Sept. 22 said the report — which is expected to delve deeply into the Fed’s thinking on...

www.pymnts.com

AFP

Biden announces diverse slate of Fed nominees

US President Joe Biden on Friday announced nominations to fill open positions on the Federal Reserve board, including the first Black woman to ever serve as a central bank governor. The nominations will increase diversity on the Fed board and could sway policymaking at a time when the central bank is poised to hike lending rates to fight surging price increases, while also supporting the ongoing economic recovery. If confirmed by the Senate, they would also create a majority of governors nominated by Democratic presidents on the board after the departure in recent months of two officials tapped by Republicans. Lisa Cook, a nominee who is an economics professor at the University of Michigan, would be the first African American woman on the seven-seat board of governors.
FOXBusiness

Welcome to Biden's inflation tax, America

It’s official. Consumer prices have broken the 7% inflation barrier for the first time since the last days of Jimmy Carter. Call it déjà vu all over again for those of us who are old enough to remember the malaise and hardships of the 1970s when we used to see bumper stickers that read: "My take-home pay won’t take me home."
Pat Toomey
Elizabeth Warren
AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
ambcrypto.com

U.S. lawmaker limits Fed’s authority in CBDC issuance through a new bill

Much like most central banks globally, the U.S. Federal Reserve has also been under the process of developing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) for quite a while. The country’s pace or urgency with the same might not be anywhere near the likes of China and Nigeria, the digital dollar has already faced one of its biggest roadblocks this week as a Congress member seeks to limit the Fed’s role.
pymnts.com

Biden to Nominate Raskin for Fed Banking Regulator Position

President Joe Biden will nominate Sarah Bloom Raskin to be top banking regulator for the Federal Reserve, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Jan. 13). Raskin is a former top Treasury Department official. If confirmed, she would be the most influential overseer for the American banking system. Biden is...
TheAtlantaVoice

Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy. Prices […] The post Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
NEWSBTC

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Argues Private Stablecoins Can Co-exist with US CBDC

On Jan. 11, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told Senate legislators that nothing prevents privately issued stablecoins from coexisting with a prospective Fed central bank digital currency (CBDC). Jerome Powell Confirms Fed-issued Digital Currency Is Underway. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) asked Powell during his confirmation hearing for a second term...
