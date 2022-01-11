Is Eagles' QB Jalen Hurts the best bargain in the NFL?

On Sunday in Tampa Bay, Jalen Hurts will become the youngest quarterback in Eagles history to start a playoff game (23 years old), and after watching Carson Wentz implode against Jacksonville, the former second-round pick now holds all the cards.

There are 32 starting quarterbacks in the NFL and about 12-13 backups that are capable of starting at some point, as well, but Hurts did what several high-profile stars were unable to this season.

John Clark of NBC Sports recently asked a question in regards to Hurts’ value, and whether he’s the best bargain in the entire league?

We took an even deeper dive thanks to Over The Cap and NextGenStats, and you look at his total production, compared to other players around the league at his position, Hurts is by far the best bargain and offers the most value.

Quarterbacks in the playoffs

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

This season, Hurts earned $1,369,357.

In 2022, Hurts will earn a base salary of $1,082,744 and a workout bonus of $75,000, while carrying a cap hit of $1,643,230 and a dead cap value of $970,972.

Hurts had 3,144 yards passing and 16 touchdowns, while also rushing for 784 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

14 quarterbacks made the playoffs and here are their passing stats and salary as compared to Hurts.

1. Chiefs Patrick Mahomes $45,000,000 — 4,839 yards passing and 37 touchdowns

2. Bills Josh Allen $43,000,000 — 4,407 yards passing and 36 touchdowns

3. Cowboys Dak Prescott $40,000,000 — 4,449 yards passing and 37 touchdowns

4. Packers Aaron Rodgers $33,500,000 — 4,115 yards passing and 37 touchdowns

5. Titans Ryan Tannehill $29,500,000 — 3,734 yards passing and 21 touchdowns

6. 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo $27,500,000 — 3,810 yards passing and 20 touchdowns

7. Rams Matthew Stafford $27,000,000 — 4,886 yards passing and 41 touchdowns

8. Raiders Derek Carr $25,005,000 — 4,804 yards passing and 23 touchdowns

9. Buccaneers Tom Brady $25,000,000 — 5,316 yards passing and 43 touchdowns

10. Steelers Ben Roethlisberger $14,000,000 — 3,740 yards passing and 22 touchdowns

11. Bengals Joe Burrow $9,047,534 — 4,611 yards passing and 34 touchdowns

12. Cardinals Kyler Murray $8,789,661 — 3787 yards passing and 24 touchdowns

49ers backup QB trey Lance $8,526,315 — 603 yards passing and 5 touchdowns

13. Patriots Mac Jones $3,896,585 — 3, 801 yards passing and 22 touchdowns

Quarterbacks eliminated from postseason play

Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic Nfl Seattle Seahawks At Arizona Cardinals

This season, Hurts earned $1,369,357.

In 2022, Hurts will earn a base salary of $1,082,744 and a workout bonus of $75,000, while carrying a cap hit of $1,643,230 and a dead cap value of $970,972.

Hurts had 3,144 yards passing and 16 touchdowns, while also rushing for 784 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

18 starting quarterbacks and several more didn’t make the playoffs and here’s how they stack up.

1. Deshaun Watson $39,000,000 — no stats

2. Seahawks Russell Wilson $35,000,000 — 3,113 passing yards and 25 touchdowns

3. Lions Jared Goff $33,500,000 — 3,245 passing yards and 19 touchdowns

4. Vikings Kirk Cousins $33,000,000 — 4,221 passing yards and 33 touchdowns

5. Colts Carson Wentz $32,000,000 — 3,563 passing yards and 27 touchdowns

6. Falcons Matt Ryan $30,000,000 — 3,968 passing yards and 20 touchdowns

7. Broncos Teddy Bridgewater $11,500,000 — 3,052 passing yards and 18 touchdowns

8. Andy Dalton $10,000,000

9. Ryan Fitzpatrick $10,000,000

10.Saints Taysom Hill $10,000,000

11. Trevor Lawrence $9,198,372 — 3,641 passing yards and 12 touchdowns

12. Zach Wilson 8,787,695 — 2,334 passing yards and 9 touchdowns

13.Cam Newton $8,250,000

14. Baker Mayfield $8,170,745 — 3,010 passing yards and 17 touchdowns

15. Tua Tagovailova $7,568,859 — 2,653 passing yards and 16 touchdowns

16. Sam Darnold $7,561,924

17. Justin Herbert $6,644,689 — 5,014 passing yards and 38 touchdowns

18. Daniel Jones $6,416,014

19. Tyrod Taylor $5,500,000

Other random notes

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts is the 10th highest-graded quarterback in the NFL per PFF, he’s 16th out of 35 eligible quarterbacks in passing grade and the third-highest graded rushing quarterback in the NFL behind Josh Allen and Taysom Hill.