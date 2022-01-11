ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

Sources: Reata Pharmaceutical's build-to-suit HQ hits sublease market

By Anna Butler
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All 327,400 square feet of a Class...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
DFW Community News

Amazon Plans to Open a Store at Galleria Dallas

Amazon is planning to open at store at Galleria Dallas later this year in a space where the company has hundreds of employees next door. According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, the e-commerce giant is the largest tenant in the Galleria Towers connected to the three-level mall at LBJ Freeway and the Dallas North Tollway. Amazon’s tech hub has been a tenant there since 2014.
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

Energy Drink Company Monster Buys Deep Ellum Brewing

Monster Beverage Corp. has paid $330 million in an all-cash deal to acquire CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC, which includes Dallas company Deep Ellum Brewing. The deal adds six craft beer companies to Monster’s portfolio: Deep Ellum, Oskar Blues (Colorado), Cigar City (Florida), Perrin (Michigan) and Squatters and Wasatch (both in Utah).
DALLAS, TX
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
74K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy