Sources: Reata Pharmaceutical's build-to-suit HQ hits sublease market

Amazon is planning to open at store at Galleria Dallas later this year in a space where the company has hundreds of employees next door. According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, the e-commerce giant is the largest tenant in the Galleria Towers connected to the three-level mall at LBJ Freeway and the Dallas North Tollway. Amazon’s tech hub has been a tenant there since 2014.
Monster Beverage Corp. has paid $330 million in an all-cash deal to acquire CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC, which includes Dallas company Deep Ellum Brewing. The deal adds six craft beer companies to Monster’s portfolio: Deep Ellum, Oskar Blues (Colorado), Cigar City (Florida), Perrin (Michigan) and Squatters and Wasatch (both in Utah).
Now more than ever, it’s important to figure out who you think your potential buyer will be and cater to that market. Millennials make up 38% of homebuyers, and of that group 13% are age 22-29 and 25% are 30-39 years old) Gen X who are age 40-54 make...
