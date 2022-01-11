Sources: Reata Pharmaceutical's build-to-suit HQ hits sublease market

Amazon is planning to open at store at Galleria Dallas later this year in a space where the company has hundreds of employees next door. According to a report by The Dallas Morning News, the e-commerce giant is the largest tenant in the Galleria Towers connected to the three-level mall at LBJ Freeway and the Dallas North Tollway. Amazon’s tech hub has been a tenant there since 2014.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO