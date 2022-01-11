ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Cruz slams podium over reporter's mask questions: 'Just once' I'd like you to ask Biden, Psaki about that

By Lindsay Kornick
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, slammed his fists on a podium in frustration Tuesday as he attacked what he deemed media hypocrisy on masking. During a press conference speaking out against Democrats trying to eliminate the filibuster, a reporter questioned Cruz about him and his fellow Republicans not wearing masks. Cruz quickly...

guest
4d ago

Is this not a good response? What about aoc isn't she guilty too? Was partying in Florida and now has covid! Where do we draw the line on the hypocrisy?

Teri Lee
3d ago

I agree with Sen Cruz and love that he just doesn't bend over and take it like some wimpy Republicans! He is right and MORE on the right need to man up!!!

Serial Papa
3d ago

Same thing everytime with Republicans. But you don't stop Billy from going on the swings. Always, always complaining about someone else than their own issues. Capital Insurrection... But BLM did it.

