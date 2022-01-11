ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

9 Easy Ground Beef Dinners

12tomatoes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGround beef is a central ingredient in my family’s diet. It’s the only meat my eldest son (5) enjoys, and it’s also important for keeping our weekly food costs down while developing a list of quality plan ahead meals. Being able to use ground beef in a range of popular worldwide...

12tomatoes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason McDonald's Ice Cream Tastes So Good

While ice cream in fast food establishments can often be overlooked, it can equally be the reason for someone's visit. Fast food favorite ice creams like the Chocolate Dipped Cone from Dairy Queen, the Wicked Strawberry Cone from Rally's, and the Vanilla Waffle Cone from Culver's, are proof of just how beloved ice cream is. And while McDonald's ice cream may not get top billing, it certainly is an ice-cold delicacy that many care about.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thai Food#Beef Stroganoff#Mongolian Beef#Food Drink#Beef Noodles Mongolian#Chinese#Hokkien#Ground Beef Hand Pies
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Will Help You Peel Hard Boiled Eggs in Seconds

Whether you’re whipping up deviled eggs, egg salad, or just snacking on a hard boiled egg, there’s one pesky problem that always gets in the way. That’s right, we’re talking about the stubborn shell. Peeling it away from the eggy goodness inside can feel like a battle against tiny shards or take so long that you forget why you even wanted to eat it in the first place.
FOOD & DRINKS
thespruceeats.com

John Wayne Casserole Recipe

Nutrition Facts (per serving) (Nutrition information is calculated using an ingredient database and should be considered an estimate.) John Wayne Casserole is a delicious mix of ground beef, vegetables, pickled jalapeños, and cheese, all layered atop a biscuit crust. According to cooksinfo.com, this casserole gets its name because “Wayne directly contributed the recipe to a 1979 cookbook titled, “Cooking with Love from Cara and Her Friends”, compiled by Cara Connery. It is unknown where Wayne got the recipe from.” However, what is now known as John Wayne Casserole is quite different from the original recipe. It drops the eggs and adds a biscuit crust and ground beef but keeps the original southwestern inspiration by including the pickled jalapeños, tomatoes, and cheese.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Someone Once Found This Breaded Organ In A KFC Meal

Every once in a while, we see stories on the news about someone finding something really gross in their fast food: dead insects, used bandages, fingernails, and so on. A lot of these incidents stem from employee accidents, like when one Arby's worker got her finger caught in a meat slicer — the finger eventually ended up in someone's sandwich (via HuffPost).
FOOD & DRINKS
WebMD

Meat Company Recalls 28,000 Pounds of Ground Beef

A meat company is recalling 28,356 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with an E. coli strain known as O157:H7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says. The meat is being recalled by Interstate Meat Distributors Inc., based in Clackamas, OR. The recalled...
CLACKAMAS, OR
StyleCaster

This $12 Kitchen Gadget Chops Garlic in Seconds & Saves You From Sticky, Smelly Fingers

When you’re cooking dinner from scratch, there can be a lot of prep involved. You have to dice onions, cube veggies, cut protein and so much more. Loads of recipes require minced garlic to add flavor, but let’s be honest, mincing the aromatic is anything but joyful. This step might be the most tedious one of the bunch, but thankfully, there’s a kitchen gadget that makes it much less annoying. Chef’n’s GarlicZoom Garlic Chopper does all the work for you. It’s the tiniest, simplest appliance that can mince up to three whole cloves of garlic in one go. The brand couldn’t have...
RECIPES
Popculture

Burger King Adds New Whopper Variation to the Menu, But There's a Catch

More than 60 years after it first made its debut, the Whopper is undergoing a bit of a transformation. Burger King has rolled out a brand new variation of its most iconic menu item, transforming the Whopper burger into the Whopper Melt at select locations in Ohio for a limited-scale test run that has the possibility to see the new menu item roll out nationwide.
RESTAURANTS
The Oregonian

Portland-area meat distributor recalls nearly 30,000 pounds of ground beef

A Clackamas-based meat distributor has recalled nearly 30,000 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli, officials said Monday. The ground beef products from Interstate Meat Distributors were sold at WinCo, Kroger, Albertsons and Walmart stores across seven states, including Oregon and Washington, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said Monday.
CLACKAMAS, OR
SPY

It’s National Gluten-Free Day: Try These Healthy and Delicious Gluten-Free Snacks

There are many reasons someone might avoid gluten, from a genuine gluten sensitivity to simply enjoying healthier snack choices. But for those with severe gluten sensitivity, or Celiac Disease, a serious autoimmune disease where the ingestion of gluten leads to small intestine damage, going gluten-free isn’t just a preference but a necessity. Thursday, January 13 is National Gluten-Free Day here in the United States, and we wanted to mark the occasion by reviewing some of our favorite gluten-free snacks in solidarity with our gluten-intolerant brothers and sisters. A few years ago, finding great gluten-free snacks was a challenging proposition. Options were extremely...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy