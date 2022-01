ALBANY PARK — Carl Nyberg was walking out of a grocery store Saturday night when his feet went out from under him. The next thing he knew, his back was on the icy ground. Nyberg didn’t sustain any major injuries — just some sore muscles — from the slip outside Chicago Produce, 3500 W. Lawrence Ave. His story is one many Chicagoans can relate to after the weekend saw a bit of snow, freezing rain and below-zero temperatures, which created the perfect conditions for everything to get coated in ice.

ALBANY, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO