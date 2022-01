Local mushers swept both at this past weekend’s Gunflint Mail Run sled dog races. Wearing bib #19, Joanna Oberg of Run Silent Racing took first place in the 8-dog race and Matt Schmidt of Sawtooth Racing crossed the line first in the Gunflint Mail Run 12-dog sled dog race. For Oberg, this was her third victory in four years, here. […]

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO