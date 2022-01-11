ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

3 Shipping Stocks to Grace Your Portfolio in 2022

By Maharathi Basu
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

The Transportation sector is widely diversified in nature, housing airlines, railroads and shipping stocks to name a few. Gradual resumption of and subsequent uptick in economic activities had led the sector put up a much-improved showing in 2021.

One of the brightest corners of the sector in the year gone by was the one housing shipping stocks. The Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry surged 55.6% in 2021, outperforming the Zacks Transportation sector’s 9.1% growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38D5T2_0diwlYyN00 Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The outperformance was owing to factors like soaring demand for goods and commodities. What's more encouraging is that these factors should continue aiding the sector in the current year as well.

Against this backdrop, it appears to be prudent to add shipping stocks to one’s portfolio. Stocks like ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ZIM , Global Ship Lease GSL and Genco Shipping & Trading GNK , all of which gained significantly in 2021, are likely to continue their dream run in 2022 as well and are therefore considered prudent bets.

Let’s delve deep and analyze the reasons for the bullishness surrounding the shipping stocks in the current year.

The well-being of the participants in this industry is directly proportional to the health of the economy. Strength in manufactured goods and improving global economic conditions bode well for the industry.

With economic activities and trading volumes likely to continue improving despite the emergence of the new variants of COVID-19 like Omicron, the shipping industry is likely to continue flourishing. This is because shipping stocks are responsible for transporting bulk of the goods involved in world trade.

Per the outlook for 2022 provided by Moody’s , earnings for shipping stocks are likely to be much higher than the pre-COVID levels over the next 12 months as trading volumes are expected to remain strong. With demand for goods and commodities likely to maintain its upward trend in 2022 despite capacity being limited, rates should remain high. Therefore no or minimal addition of ships and the phasing out of some older vessels should keep the fleet size restricted and freight rates elevated in the current year.

The dry bulk market is likely to remain attractive in 2022 as economic activities gradually gather steam. Improved demand for dry bulk commodities and a relatively slow fleet growth are expected to boost the freight rate market in the current year. The northward movement of the Baltic Dry Index — a proxy for global dry freight rates across 23 routes — for most of 2021 buoys optimism for the dry bulk market.

With the resumption of economic activities, many companies, including some shipping players, are reactivating their shareholder-friendly measures like increasing their respective dividend payouts, which underline their financial strength and confidence in the business. This welcoming trend is likely to continue in 2022.

Moreover, oil price is likely to decline in 2022, which should support bottom-line growth of shipping companies. In December 2021, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) slashed its oil price forecast . The EIA in its December short-term energy outlook stated that it expects the average Brent spot price to be $70.05 per barrel for 2022.

This marks a decline from its November forecast wherein it had expected the average Brent spot price at $71.91 per barrel for 2022. It projects the same to average $73 per barrel during the first quarter of 2022. This estimate is $5.26 per barrel lower than its previous prediction.

With things looking rosy for the shipping industry in 2022, as pointed out in this article, adding shipping stocks to one’s portfolio seems a prudent move.

Below we present three shipping stocks that have a strong potential for 2022 and have seen upward earnings estimate revisions. Each of our picks carries either a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services went public in 2021. Shares of ZIM have had an amazing run on the bourses, gaining a phenomenal 410.1% since its IPO on Feb 28. Bullishness surrounding the containership market is a huge positive for ZIM. The containership market is being aided by ramped-up manufacturing activities in Asia besides other factors.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ZIM’s current-year earnings has moved up 43.7% over the past 60 days. ZIM currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

Global Ship Lease is being aided by the bullish sentiment surrounding the containership market. GSL’s strong balance sheet is an added positive. Highlighting its financial prowess, GSL’s board announced in December 2021 a 50% hike in its quarterly dividend, taking the total to 37.5 cents per share (annualized $1.50). The increased dividend will be effective this year in the March quarter.

The upped dividend highlights Global Ship Lease’s commitment to create shareholder value. Following the 50% hike, the dividend amount jumped more than thrice the amount declared by GSL in January 2021. GSL’s expected earnings growth rate for the first quarter of 2022 is a massive 178.8% from first-quarter 2021 levels.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 2.25% over the past 60 days. GSL currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. Shares of GSL have gained 44.2% in a year’s time.

Genco Shipping & Trading is being aided by the optimism surrounding the dry bulk market. Increased fleet utilization with the gradual reopening of the economy and an upturn in world trade are also aiding GNK.

GNK’s expected earnings growth rate for the first quarter of 2022 is well above 100% from the first-quarter 2021 levels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has moved up 15.4% over the past 90 days. GNK currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. Shares of GNK have gained 93% in a year’s time.


Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 6 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK): Free Stock Analysis Report

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL): Free Stock Analysis Report

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Comments / 0

Related
etftrends.com

ESG ETFs Could Be Great for Your Core Investment Portfolio

Exchange traded fund strategies that track environmental, social, and governance, or ESG, principles could be a good way for investors to diversify their core investment portfolios. Todd Rosenbluth, head of ETF and mutual fund research at CFRA, pointed out that investors in ESG-focused ETFs should be pleased with how they...
MARKETS
thebossmagazine.com

8 Intelligent Ways to Diversify Your Portfolio in 2022

The past few years have highlighted how volatile investments can be. Heading into the new year, it’s time for investors to learn from this volatility and diversify their portfolios. Diversification helps hedge against inflation, price drops and other types of market volatility. With investments spread across various asset classes,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Grace Your Portfolio#Transportation#Zacks Investment Research#Omicron#Moody
Entrepreneur

Should Value Investors Buy These Basic Materials Stocks?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks. Looking at the history of...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Shipping Stocks Primed For Strong Returns In 2022

Last year, I wrote a report arguing "2021 is the Year for Shipping." On Value Investor's Edge, our average Model Portfolios returned 136.2%. A challenging 2020 turned into a phenomenal return for shipping in 2021. Although I expected a strong year as per last year's intro article, and the average sector provided a +62% return, our Model Portfolios at Value Investor's Edge achieved a 136.2% return with long only positioning including no leverage or options.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Entrepreneur

Here Is Why Bargain Hunters Would Love Fast-paced Mover U.S. Steel (X)

Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Who...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector

HP (NYSE:HPQ) - P/E: 7.31. This quarter, HP experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 1.0 in Q3 and is now 0.94. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.19%, which has increased by 0.53% from last quarter's yield of 2.66%. Most recently, GoPro reported earnings...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

U.K. Dividend Stocks Portfolio: 2021 Full Year Review

As a dividend investor, my primary goal is to generate a robust and growing stream of dividends. Another year has whizzed by and so, inevitably, it’s time for investors up and down the land to review their portfolio’s performance over the last 12 months and beyond. In my...
STOCKS
etftrends.com

Position Your Portfolio to Absorb Volatility in 2022

If the first trading week of 2022 is a harbinger of things to come, then investors could be in for a volatile ride, which makes low-volatility options a must for the new year. After the stock market pushed towards record highs early in the trading week, inflation fears once again forced sell-offs in Wednesday’s and Thursday’s trading sessions, shaving off the week’s earlier gains. The capital markets are fearing that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates more aggressively than anticipated.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Cryptos You Need in Your Portfolio for Massive Returns in 2022

Cryptocurrencies are a unique and exciting investment opportunity. Blockchain is a gamechanger for the way we do business and is impacting every industry under the sun. Cryptos are hot right now and it’s not hard to see why. People who invest in cryptocurrency are investing their money into something that could be one of the most important financial innovations since central banks were created — all with the hope for high returns on innovative new technology.
MARKETS
US News and World Report

7 of the Best Long-Term Stocks to Buy

Amid high demand and rising prices, analysts say these long-term stocks all stand to benefit. These seven names are great long-term stocks, according to RBC. Market conditions currently appear vague and confusing as lingering COVID-19 ordeals serve as the backdrop to a complex economic and market environment. Consumer price index numbers from December showed the highest spike in prices since 1982, driven by supply chain constraints and low labor supply. Yet demand chugs on undeterred. Expected higher interest rates could tamp down on inflation and benefit bank stocks but may also hamper broader economic growth. RBC Capital Markets recently released a report previewing their top 30 global ideas for 2022, all of which are high-conviction, long-term ideas that they also consider good investments for the first quarter. Here are seven of the best long-term stocks to buy, per RBC.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy