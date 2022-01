The HKMA plans to outline a regulatory framework for local businesses and traders by July 2022 as it would pay special attention to stablecoins. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (the central banking institution of the city-state) reportedly intends to establish a new regulatory regime for digital assets by July this year. The special administrative region of China is willing to follow Singapore’s path and become a cryptocurrency hub for that part of the world.

