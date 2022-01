Just under half of all patients with coronavirus in the care of NHS hospital trusts in England are being treated primarily for something else, new figures show.Of the 15,026 patients reported as having the virus on January 11, 6,647 (44%) were not being treated principally for Covid-19, according to NHS England This is the highest proportion since these figures were first published in June 2021, and is up from 26% at the start of December.All hospital patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 need to be treated separately from those who do not have the virus, regardless of whether they...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO