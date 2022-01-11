ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

NEW MUSIC TUESDAY | Mark Adamo's New Cello Concerto "Last Year"

theviolinchannel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The virtuosic and endlessly curious cellist Jeffrey Zeigler and I had been looking for an opportunity to work together for years; but between my work in the opera house and his as the principal cellist for quartets like the Kronos, the time, alas, never seemed right," Mark Adamo told The Violin...

theviolinchannel.com

Santa Barbara Independent

The Indy, Ep. 37: New Year, New Music and Arts

The Indy is the Santa Barbara Independent’s podcast, hosted by Molly McAnany. On this week’s episode, Executive Arts Editor Charles Donelan joins our host to recap all of the holiday music and arts shows this season. In addition, we discuss what is to come for arts programming in the new year. Happy 2022, everyone!
ashevillefm.org

Radio Active Kids! New Year, New Music (Redux)!

So! Since I missed last week’s Radio Active Kids show due to sickness, I’m broadcasting the playlist I planned on spinning then! There are a few songs that are a bit out of season now, but hey, that’s OK! They’re great! Songs by Mr. Pete’s Playhouse, Greg & Steve, Andrew & Polly, Laura Doherty Music, Joanie Leeds, Johnny and the Raindrops, Music for Kiddos, Beleza Music, Chris Ballew from caspar babypants, Culture Queen’s Culture Kingdom Kids & Fyütch, Keith Munslow – Musician/Storyteller, Eric Herman and the Puppy Dogs, Ed and Carol Nicodemi, Mr. Lobster, Stacy & Athena, My Earth Songs, Twinpop, Dorktales Storytime Podcast, plus an older song by The Arkadian! 8-10am ET Saturday at ashevillefm.org/show/radio-active-kids or tun.in/pjiei & podcasting at mixcloud.com/Radio_Active_Kids!
theviolinchannel.com

Opus Illuminate to Launch Documentary Series Highlighting Underrepresented Composers

Co-founded by VC Artist Nathan Meltzer and Devin Moore, Opus Illuminate is a performance organization dedicated to programming and performing works by composers of historically underrepresented communities and heritages. After a successful first season of videos titled "The Origin," the second season, "The Space We Hold," will debut at the...
theviolinchannel.com

THROWBACK THURSDAY | VC Artist Attacca Quartet — Beethoven String Quartet Op. 18 No. 2

Here, VC Artist Attacca Quartet performs at The Jerome L. Greene Performance Space in New York for WQXR's Beethoven String Quartet Marathon on November 18, 2012. This recording features violinist Keiko Tokunaga and violist Luke Fleming, former members of the ensemble. VC ARTIST ATTACCA QUARTET | BEETHOVEN | STRING QUARTET...
State
New York State
theface.com

New music for the new year: a playlist

To kick off the new year, THE FACE’s team has put together a list of 22 rising musicians we’d love you to check out. With the likes of amapiano superstar Kamo Mphela, Oakland raver Bored Lord, North West London road rapper Clavish and emotive indie rocker Mac Wetha making waves, there are loads of reasons to be buzzing about new music this year.
magnetmagazine.com

Essential New Music: Ava Mendoza’s “New Spells”

A title like New Spells immediately raises the question, what happened to the old ones? Ava Mendoza’s latest solo album suggests that while her old magic hasn’t lost its potency, her command of the electric guitar has progressed to the point where she needs some more powerful enchantments to cast. Two pieces are hers; the other three were devised by jazz musicians Devin Hoff, Trevor Dunn and John Dikeman.
theviolinchannel.com

London Contemporary Orchestra to Host 24 Hour Long Concert This Weekend

Entitled "24," the concert will feature the London Contemporary Orchestra (LCO) and several collaborators in an unconventional way. Starting Saturday night, the program will present a series of works that range from modern classical to electronic music, by composers such as John Cage, Éliane Radigue, Mica Levi, Alvin Lucier, Michael Gordon, and James Tenney.
Person
Emily Dickinson
theviolinchannel.com

Lewis Prize for Music Announces 2022 Awardees

The Lewis Prize for Music focuses on organizations that give young people access to music education, strengthen the well-being of their communities, and put music at the center of efforts to establish equity. This year's recipients help young people learn, create, and perform in ways that reflect their culture and...
buzz-music.com

Jamie Alimorad's Newest Single "Give a Little Loving," Marks A New Musical Chapter

From Boston to Los Angeles, evolving Singer-Songwriter and dynamic recording artist Jamie Alimorad announces his newest single, "Give a Little Loving." You might've heard the stylings of Jamie Alimorad through his hit single, "Beautiful," generating over two million hits on Youtube alone. Alimorad's music has also won Song of the Year and Pop Song of the Year at the 24th Annual U.S.A. Songwriting Competition, not to mention a Hollywood Music in Media Award nomination for Best Vocal (Male).
LOS ANGELES, CA
theviolinchannel.com

Vega Quartet Names Emily Daggett Smith as New First Violinist

Emily Daggett Smith will replace former first violinist Elizabeth Fayette, who left in the Spring of 2020 to pursue other opportunities. In the interim, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra concertmaster David Coucheron filled in as guest first violin. The Vega Quartet's other instrumentalists include violinist Jessica Shuang Wu, violist Yinzi Kong, and...
theviolinchannel.com

Viola da Gamba Player Judith Davidoff has Died, Age 94

At just 18, Judith Davidoff performed as a cello soloist with the Boston Pops. A graduate of Radcliffe College and the Longy School of Music, she was exposed to the early music group, Boston Camerata. According to the New York Times, it was members of this ensemble who helped inspire her to take up the viola da gamba.
#The Violin Channel
theviolinchannel.com

San Francisco Conservatory and Ballet Create New Fellowship for Black Musicians

The selected musicians will also get the opportunity to rehearse and perform with the Grammy Award-winning SF Ballet Orchestra, as well participating in chamber concerts, leadership training, and activities with local schools. The SFCM Professional Studies Certificate in Instrumental Performance provides advanced, focused curriculum that emphasizes individual instruction and preparation...
theviolinchannel.com

Seattle Symphony Music Director Thomas Dausgaard has Resigned

Danish conductor Thomas Dausgaard has unexpectedly resigned from his role as the Music Director of the Seattle Symphony, despite being contracted to conduct there until the conclusion of the 2022/23 season. He notified the orchestra of his decision via email, just two months after his in-person return to the orchestra....
The Independent

The Barbican to host 24-hour orchestral concert

The London Contemporary Orchestra (LCO) will be performing a continuous 24-hour concert live at the Barbican Hall.Members of the audience will be encouraged to come and go during the overnight performance – which features a series of works from modern classical to electronic music.The Barbican Hall will be lit up with evolving projections designed by Hungarian artist Laszlo Zsolt Bordos.Our 24 hour concert with the @LCOrchestra has just kicked off! Booking is staying open until Sunday afternoon, don't miss out😀 https://t.co/mtddDTnTrI pic.twitter.com/ri1oE9fegi— Barbican Centre (@BarbicanCentre) January 15, 2022The concert includes new performances from electronic musicians KMRU, Actress, and Powell ...
loudersound.com

Wolverine to release first new music in six years!

Swedish prog metal quintet Wolverine have announced a physical vinyl release for their A Darkened Sun soundtrack, which was released digitally through Sensory Records last year. It's the first new music from the band since 2016's Machina Viva album, and will be available from February 25. A Darkened Sun was...
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Billboard

Casting Crowns Frontman Mark Hall Talks Blending Music and Ministry on New Album ‘Healer’

During the pandemic Casting Crowns frontman Mark Hall had more on his mind than just writing songs for the Grammy-winning band’s next album. As a youth pastor for more than two decades, Hall’s priority was shepherding the young people at his Georgia church during these tumultuous times. But as has always happened throughout Casting Crowns’ multi-platinum career, music and ministry intersected to fuel the band’s new album, Healer, out today (Jan. 14) via Sony’s Provident Music Group.
NME

MUNA say they’re releasing new music this year

MUNA have confirmed that they will release new music in 2022. “The greatest band in the world muna will be releasing music yet again this year. they will be taking no further questions at this time. take care,” they wrote on Twitter yesterday (January 10). No indication of when...
theviolinchannel.com

Royal Academy of Music Launches Sir Elton John Exchange Program

Up to 20 participants a year from London's Royal Academy of Music and its partner conservatoires will benefit from exchanges of varying length — short collaborative projects, a single term, or a full year of tuition at their host institution. Endorsed by world-renowned singer, pianist, and composer Elton John,...
theviolinchannel.com

Applications Open for the 2022 Meadowmount School of Music

Applications are open for the 2022 Meadowmount School of Music — being held from June 25 to August 13, 2022, in Westport, New York. The Meadowmount School of Music was established in 1944 by pedagogue Ivan Galamian and offers a 7-week summer program in the Adirondack Mountains of upstate New York for aspiring professional string players.
WESTPORT, NY

