NEW MUSIC TUESDAY | Mark Adamo's New Cello Concerto "Last Year"

So! Since I missed last week’s Radio Active Kids show due to sickness, I’m broadcasting the playlist I planned on spinning then! There are a few songs that are a bit out of season now, but hey, that’s OK! They’re great! Songs by Mr. Pete’s Playhouse, Greg & Steve, Andrew & Polly, Laura Doherty Music, Joanie Leeds, Johnny and the Raindrops, Music for Kiddos, Beleza Music, Chris Ballew from caspar babypants, Culture Queen’s Culture Kingdom Kids & Fyütch, Keith Munslow – Musician/Storyteller, Eric Herman and the Puppy Dogs, Ed and Carol Nicodemi, Mr. Lobster, Stacy & Athena, My Earth Songs, Twinpop, Dorktales Storytime Podcast, plus an older song by The Arkadian! 8-10am ET Saturday at ashevillefm.org/show/radio-active-kids or tun.in/pjiei & podcasting at mixcloud.com/Radio_Active_Kids!

