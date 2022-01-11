ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Rare snowy owl seen flying over Washington, D.C.

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON — A rare owl has been spotted touring the iconic monuments of Washington, D.C. for the last week, bringing out bird enthusiasts anxious to get a glimpse of the animal.

The snowy owl was first spotted on Jan. 3, and has since been seen at Union Station, the National Postal Museum, Senate buildings, and Capitol Police headquarters, The Associated Press reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CEQiH_0diwgoy400
Rare snowy owl spotted on Washington, D.C. monuments A rare snowy owl looks down from its perch atop of the Louis St. Gaudens's allegorical Archimedes statue, representing the gift of mechanics, on the parapet above the entrance of Union Station in Washington, Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

It’s rare to see a snowy owl in the D.C. area because they usually migrate from the Arctic to New England for the winter, The Washington Post reported.

Though rare, there have been recent cases where the owls have been spotted. In 2018, two snowy owls were seen near the National Mall, and in 2014, at least four were reported in the D.C. area, The Washington Post reported.

Scientists consider snowy owls “vulnerable” to extinction, and estimate there are fewer than 30,000 of them in the wild, The AP reported.

Matt Felperin, a naturalist for NOVA Parks in Northern Virginia, told The Washington Post the owl likely won’t stay in the D.C. area beyond March.

A nonprofit platform used by birdwatchers, eBird, reported snowy owls have been seen this winter in Kansas, Missouri, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Maryland, CBS News reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRMG

Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 cases top 65M; Florida becomes 3rd state to top 5M infections

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 65 million on Friday, with nearly 14.2 million new coronavirus infections reported during the past 28 days. Meanwhile, Florida on Sunday became only the third U.S. state to surpass 5 million cumulative COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began, trailing only California and Texas with more than 6.8 million and nearly 5.5 million total cases, respectively.
FLORIDA STATE
KRMG

King family rally in Arizona for voting bills for MLK Day

PHOENIX — (AP) — As the nation prepares to mark the birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., some members of his family are spending it in conservative-leaning Arizona to mobilize support for languishing federal voting rights legislation. Martin Luther King III; his wife, Arndrea Waters King;...
PHOENIX, AZ
KRMG

Snow, ice blasts through South with powerful winter storm

ATLANTA — (AP) — A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast on Sunday, causing widespread power outages, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous frigid glaze. Tens of thousands of customers were without power in Georgia,...
ATLANTA, GA
KRMG

A closer look at the case of Aafia Siddiqui, jailed in Texas

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The man who authorities say held hostages inside a Texas synagogue on Saturday demanded the release of a Pakistani woman who is imprisoned nearby on charges of trying to kill American service members in Afghanistan. The hostage incident ended Saturday night with the hostages...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Kansas State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
Washington, DC
Pets & Animals
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
City
Washington, DC
State
North Carolina State
Washington, DC
Lifestyle
KRMG

Man takes hostages at synagogue, demands prisoner be freed

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — (AP) — A man took hostages Saturday during services at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting in a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan. At least four...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
KRMG

Republican Glenn Youngkin sworn in as Virginia 74th governor

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Striking a tone of bipartisanship and optimism, Virginia's new governor, Glenn Youngkin, pledged to "restore trust in government and to restore power to the people" after he was sworn in to office Saturday. “Today we stand together on behalf of Virginians who’ve never...
VIRGINIA STATE
KRMG

Hostages safe after Texas synagogue standoff; captor dead

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — (AP) — A man held hostages for more than 10 hours Saturday at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting in a livestream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.
COLLEYVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowy Owl#Owls#National Mall#Senate#Capitol Police#The Associated Press#The Washington Post#Ap#Nova Parks#Cbs News#Cox Media Group
KRMG

MLK III: History to remember Sinema unkindly over filibuster

PHOENIX — (AP) — Martin Luther King III came to Arizona with harsh words for Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, whose refusal to change the Senate's Jim Crow-era filibuster rules makes voting rights legislation unlikely to pass. King told a crowd campaigning to protect voting rights that Sinema cannot...
PHOENIX, AZ
KRMG

West Coast under tsunami advisory following Pacific eruption

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion Saturday near the Pacific nation of Tonga, sending tsunami waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. Tsunami advisories were issued for Hawaii, Alaska and the U.S. Pacific coast. There were no...
ENVIRONMENT
KRMG

Typhoons, wildfires, missiles: Teen flies solo round world

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Avoid typhoon in the Philippines. Check. Steer clear of massive California wildfires. Check. Keep away from test missiles in North Korea. What? Wait. As teenage pilot Zara Rutherford flew ever onward in a record-challenging global odyssey, she met little as strange or scary as when she tried to squeeze in between North Korean airspace and a massive cloud threatening to cut off passage for her ultralight plane.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
KRMG

Denmark lifts COVID restrictions, opens many public venues

HELSINKI — (AP) — Denmark lifted a number of coronavirus restrictions and allowed the reopening of certain venues Sunday despite the spread of the omicron variant in the country. Cinemas, zoos, museums and theaters were among the places that could welcome visitors again. Limited numbers of spectators also...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
46K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy