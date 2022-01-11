ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAUSD students back in school amid COVID surge

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2efiaI_0diwgLZ700

Tens of thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District students headed back to classes Tuesday amid a dramatic countywide surge in COVID-19 cases, but officials continue to insist on the effectiveness of infection-control measures on campus.

The district required all students and staff to be tested for COVID before returning to in-person activities, even distributing thousands of take-home test kits to students since Friday. Students and employees have been getting tested at district and other sites, with the program encountering thousands of infections.

According to the district’s website, more than 414,000 tests had been administered as of Sunday, and 62,000 positive cases had been detected, giving the district a positivity rate of about 15%.

Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly told reporters last week that, while high, the district’s positivity rate is still below that of the county as a whole. As of Sunday, the county’s overall testing-positivity rate was about 20.6%.

“The layered protections we have in school, it works to create a safer environment than what you’re seeing out in the community,” Reilly said.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer has also spoken highly of efforts being undertaken at schools, repeatedly citing relatively low infection rates despite the large number of students gathered in classrooms in the nation’s second-largest school district.

Long lines could be seen at some LAUSD campuses as children returned, with staffers verifying their negative tests before allowing them to enter.

LAUSD officials mandated COVID testing ahead of spring classes to identify students and staff who may have picked up infections over the winter break — possibly through family holiday gatherings.

To assist in the testing effort, the district on Friday began distributing take-home tests to students at dozens of its Grab & Go food distribution sites. The take-home tests were among roughly 6 million obtained by the state and distributed to education offices and districts across California in hopes of testing all students before they return to classes.

Students and employees can still get tested at district sites, with appointments available online at lausd.net/covidtestingappt or by calling 213- 443-1300. Walk-in testing is also available at district sites.

Students and employees can also get tested at non-district sites, but they must upload results onto the district’s Daily Pass system.

Students and employees at LAUSD campuses and all other schools in the county are also subject to stricter COVID safety protocols, which were announced on New Year’s Eve by the county Department of Public Health.

The rules require all students and staff to wear masks outdoors “where physical distancing is not feasible,” and employees must wear upgraded surgical or higher-level masks instead of cloth ones.

The new rules recommend, but do not require, students to wear non- cloth masks “with a nose wire.” The requirement for upgraded masks — which must be provided to staff by districts — will take effect two weeks after schools reopen.

The revised protocols from the county also include a “strong recommendation for all eligible staff and students to receive a booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in addition to their primary vaccine series.”

COVID testing is also required “for all close contacts who are permitted to remain in school immediately after exposure, regardless of vaccination or booster status.”

The district announced Sunday it is postponing all athletic competitions this week due to the case surge. All affected competitions are expected to be rescheduled.

The move came despite the district mandating last year that all students taking part in athletic or extracurricular activities be fully vaccinated.

LAUSD has opted to delay enforcement of its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for all other students until the fall, with officials saying they hoped to improve the roughly 87% vaccination rate before forcing non-compliant students into remote learning.

The district will continue to require baseline and weekly testing of all students and staff, regardless of vaccination status, through January. Beginning in February, only unvaccinated students will be required to undergo weekly testing.

Cecily Myart-Cruz, president of the United Teachers Los Angeles union, issued a statement late Monday saying that while “the spring semester in LAUSD begins this week amid the uncertainty and anxiety that has defined this prolonged pandemic,” Los Angeles schools are “in a better position than most others in the country because of the safety infrastructure that educators and families fought for and won during this pandemic.”

“L.A. Unified is one of only a handful of school districts in the United States with a regular COVID testing system and a coordinated daily pass system in place,” she said.

“The terrain is changing by the day, and educators will continue to prioritize the health and safety of everyone in our education community. This week will be stressful, and there will be disruptions. No one has a playbook for this moment. As we have throughout this crisis, we will get through this together — educators, parents and school staff working alongside each other in support of our students.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Incoming LAUSD superintendent: COVID is `here to stay’

The incoming superintendent of Los Angeles Unified School District visited with administrators, staff and students at an Elysian Heights elementary school campus Friday, saying there is no end in sight to the difficulties COVID-19 will present for the district and students. “I’m one who believes in science, and we recognize...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Culver City Unified cancels classes next week due to COVID surge

The Culver City Unified School District announced Friday that all classes have been canceled next week due to the surge in COVID- 19 cases. In a message to parents, district officials cited the “ongoing rapid spread of the Omicron variant” in opting to cancel three days worth of classes. District classes were previously canceled Monday for the Martin Luther King holiday, and Tuesday was a pre-planned “non-pupil” day.
CULVER CITY, CA
HeySoCal

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations stabilize

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations remained stable, the first time there hasn’t been a notable increase over the past few weeks, according to data recently released by the Orange County Health Care Agency. The patient load in the county’s hospitals has been building day to day from 188 on...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Local
California Education
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
HeySoCal

2022 Los Angeles County Homeless Count postponed

Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced Friday that its annual homeless count will be postponed one month due to the surge in COVID-19 cases, now taking place Feb. 22-24. The effort, known as the point-in-time count or Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count, is essential to understanding how large the region’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Orange County reports over 11,000 new COVID cases

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continued climbing, reaching levels not seen in 11 months and pushing the county into the No. 2 spot in the state in COVID-positive patients, behind only Los Angeles County, according to the latest data. Hospitalizations swelled from 1,013 on Tuesday to 1,071 on Wednesday, with...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lausd#Los Angeles Schools#Covid#Health And Safety#Grab Go
HeySoCal

LAUSD law enforcement employees sue over mandatory vaccine mandate

Twenty school law enforcement officers are suing Los Angeles Unified, alleging they were either wrongfully fired or face termination despite filing for exemptions to the district’s mandatory employee coronavirus vaccination mandate. The plaintiffs in the Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit brought Monday are a mix of school safety officers,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
827K+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy