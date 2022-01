Are you one of the 15 million Brits who snore? Or perhaps you’re a long-suffering partner of a snorer? Then this one’s for you...Snoring has a number of causes, and can be a serious health problem. Partial blockages anywhere between the tip of the nose to the vocal cords can create this vibration in the airways, resulting in loud noises.Ultimately, while snoring can’t be completely stopped, it can be managed. Lifestyle factors such as quitting smoking, cutting down on alcohol and losing weight can all help reduce snoring. Sleeping position also plays a part, with doctors recommending side sleeping as...

2 DAYS AGO