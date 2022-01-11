THEATRE BY THE SEA

The newest members of the Grand Ole Opry, The Isaacs will be coming to Alabama Theatre February 5th, 2022. The multi-award winning family group and who began singing 35 years ago will be playing their own acoustic instruments and joined by other band members. The vocalists include mother Lily Isaacs and siblings Rebecca Isaacs, Sonya Isaacs, and Ben Isaacs. Based out of Hendersonville, TN, The Isaacs have a unique music style that has been influenced by many genres of bluegrass, folk, country, rhythm and blues, southern gospel, contemporary, and acoustic. Their style also blends tight family harmony with contemporary acoustic instrumentation that appeals to a wide variety of audiences.
