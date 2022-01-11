ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

THEATRE BY THE SEA

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAKEFIELD, RI – Theatre By The Sea’s owner and producer Bill Hanney, who recently announced the reopening of Theatre By The Sea after a 21-month intermission, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, is ecstatic to open the 2021 Summer Concert Series with Rhode Island’s own Nicolas King on Friday, July 9 and...

morrowcountysentinel.com

Danza to perform at Palace Theatre

MARION — The Palace Cultural Arts Association (PCAA) is pleased to announce the addition of more live acts to the Marion Palace Theatre’s Winter/Spring 2022 schedule of events. Perhaps best known for his starring roles on two of television’s most cherished and long-running series, “Taxi” and “Who’s The...
MARION, OH
nohoartsdistrict.com

Whitefire Theatre’s SOLOFEST 2022

The Whitefire Theatre will open its 40th season with SOLOFEST 2022 January 14-March 20. Whitefire Theatre’s SOLOFEST 2022, a celebration of the solo journey, has been recognized as the largest solo theatre festival on the West Coast. This year’s festival program offers premieres and audience favorites live on stage, with some shows available with a stream on demand option. SOLOFEST 2022, hosted by Bryan Rasmussen and Victoria Watson Winkler.
THEATER & DANCE
myrtlebeach.com

The Isaacs at Alabama Theatre

The newest members of the Grand Ole Opry, The Isaacs will be coming to Alabama Theatre February 5th, 2022. The multi-award winning family group and who began singing 35 years ago will be playing their own acoustic instruments and joined by other band members. The vocalists include mother Lily Isaacs and siblings Rebecca Isaacs, Sonya Isaacs, and Ben Isaacs. Based out of Hendersonville, TN, The Isaacs have a unique music style that has been influenced by many genres of bluegrass, folk, country, rhythm and blues, southern gospel, contemporary, and acoustic. Their style also blends tight family harmony with contemporary acoustic instrumentation that appeals to a wide variety of audiences.
ALABAMA STATE
socalthrills.com

My Fair Lady Theatre Review

The Lincoln Center Theater Production of “My Fair Lady” at Segerstrom Center for the Arts blossoms as “lovely” as the elegant flowers it pedals. Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe wrote the book and the score, adapted from George Bernard Shaw’s famous play and Gabriel Pascal’s motion picture “Pygmalion”.
THEATER & DANCE
theatreinchicago.com

Northlight Theatre presents Fireflies

Northlight Theatre, under the direction of Artistic Director BJ Jones and Executive Director Timothy J. Evans, continues its 2021-2022 season with Fireflies by Donja R. Love, directed by Mikael Burke. Fireflies runs January 20, 2022 - February 20, 2022 at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie. The Civil Rights...
SKOKIE, IL
newjerseystage.com

The Ritz Theatre Company presents "Falsettos"

(HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ) -- The Ritz Theatre Company presents its first musical production of 2022, Falsettos, a hilarious and achingly poignant look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family, written by William Finn and James Lapine. The show runs at The Ritz from January 14th through January 30th.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
westsideconnect.com

Upcoming shows at West Side Theatre

The West Side Theatre will bring in two returning acts in January that harken back to the roots of rock n’ roll. CCsegeR is a six piece band of California musicians that pays tribute to the music of Bob Serer and Creedence Clearwater Revival. Their set includes Seger classics as “Mainstreet”, “Fire Down Below”, “Rock and Roll Never Forgets”, “Night Moves”, “Hollywood Nights”, “Still The Same”, “Old Time Rock and Roll”, “Against the Wind”, “Shakedown”, “Katmandu” and CCR hits like “have You Ever Seen the Rain?”, “Bad Moon Rising”, “Run Through the Jungle”, and “Fortunate Son.”
PERFORMING ARTS
Daily Item

‘Vaudeville’ comes to Campus Theatre

I have fond memories of watching “The Ed Sullivan Show” on Sunday nights with my mom and dad when I was growing up. Variety shows were very popular and featured acts that ranged from dogs doing tricks to singers, comedians, dancers, acrobats, jugglers and more; remember Senor Wences? It was entertainment for all ages.
LEWISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Theatre#Performing#Musical Theater#Theatre By The Sea#Hollywood Arms#Club 44 Records
WLUC

Calumet Theatre announces reopening

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Calumet Theatre reopened its doors to the public Thursday. This comes after closing in November in order to update its insurance policies to protect actors and patrons. With new insurance now in place, the theatre plans to start slowly, with tours available to the public, they are also hoping to show movies on the weekends.
THEATER & DANCE
connecticutcallboard.com

Small Theatres of Connecticut Unite!

SMALL CONNECTICUT THEATRES. While our large-scale theatre have formed a collaboration, I’d like to suggest a similar proposal for the many small theatre companies in our state. A sharing of thoughts, ideas, experiences…A network for finding anything from personnel to props…A community for performing artists, designers and creatives. I’m happy to organize and host a first meeting sometime this Spring. Interested producers, artistic directors, managers, etc please reach out via email at pantochino@gmail.com.
CONNECTICUT STATE
digboston.com

NERVOUS THEATRE PRESENTS ‘TEXTS FOR NOTHING’

Samuel Beckett’s writings are re-imagined for the stage. The Montana-based Nervous Theatre company, a “nomadic theatrical collective” is coming to Boston to produce an intimate, 30 minute version of Samuel Beckett’s “Texts for Nothing.” Audiences will be gathered around a single performer who is contemplating existence. According to a media release, the show was developed by Boston actor Doug Lockwood, who works as an associate professor at The Boston Conservatory at Berklee, and founding artistic director of Nervous Theatre Connor Berkompas. Lockwood is also Berkompas’ former professor, and directing him felt like “a natural progression.”
BOSTON, MA
holycitysinner.com

“Ben Butler” Coming to PURE Theatre

PURE Theatre today announced its upcoming show, Ben Butler by Richard Strand. The show will run the first two weeks in February and then will return for the first two weeks in March at the Cannon Street Arts Center. When an escaped slave shows up at Fort Monroe demanding sanctuary,...
THEATER & DANCE
mybackyardnews.com

TBTS: LOCAL NON-EQUITY AUDITIONS

Theatre BY THE SEA ANNOUNCES LOCAL AUDITIONS FOR NON-EQUITY ADULTS FOR 2022 SUMMER SEASON. Wakefield, RI – Theatre By The Sea announces Non-Equity Adult Auditions for its 2022 Summer Season. Seeking strong non-union singers, dancers, actors, and actor/musicians. We are especially seeking mature character actors for featured roles throughout the season. Performers must be available for all rehearsal and performance dates. Local talent is strongly encouraged to audition for the following productions:
WAKEFIELD, MA
worcestermag.com

'STOMP' show at Hanover Theatre postponed

WORCESTER — The performance of "STOMP" scheduled for Jan. 16 at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts has been postponed due to a breakthrough COVID case within the touring company. The popular musical percussion show has been on a national tour. A new date for "STOMP"...
HANOVER, MA
pearland.com

Pearland Theatre presents Leader of the Pack

Pearland Theatre presents “Leader of the Pack”. Experience a night of music and theatre at Pearland Independent School District with PHS’s Pearland Theatre production of “Leader of the Pack” on Jan. 13-15 and 20-22 at 7 p.m. in the PHS auditorium (3775 South Main). PHS’s Pearland...
PEARLAND, TX
treasurecoast.com

“Nunsense: the Musical” at the Treasure Coast Theatre

“Nunsense: the Musical” at the Treasure Coast Theatre. Port St. Lucie, FL. Treasure Coast Theatre — Port St. Lucie’s only community theatre – presents its first musical, “Nunsense” with book, lyrics, and music and lyrics by Dan Goggin. This hilarious musical was the winner of four Outer Critics Circle Awards, including for Best Off-Broadway Musical.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
The Highland Lakes Hill Country Picayune

Dale Watson at the Globe Theatre

Dale Watson performs Jan. 29 at the Globe Theatre, 132 W. Vaughn St. in Bertram. Advance tickets are $20 and on sale online. Day-of admission is $30 cash at the door. The Steel Belts open the show at 7 p.m. with Watson following. Doors open at 6 p.m. “The Austin-based...
BERTRAM, TX
encoreatlanta.com

Aurora Theatre Presents FEEDING BEATRICE

Metro Atlanta audiences will be introduced to a gothic horror play next weekend with Aurora Theatre’s Feeding Beatrice. Running January 20-February 6, the show will take place on the Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage in the snazzy new Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center, 128 East Pike Street Lawrenceville, GA 30046.
culturemap.com

Georgetown Palace Theatre presents Deathtrap

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is struggling to overcome a dry spell which has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds. A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college - a thriller that Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash. Sidney’s plan, devised with his wife’s help, is to offer collaboration to the student for co-credit. Or is it?
GEORGETOWN, TX

