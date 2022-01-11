ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Bowl 56 odds for all 14 NFL teams

By SportsbookWire Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
With Wild Card weekend just days away, it’s time to take a look at the odds for the 14 playoff-contending teams to win Super Bowl 56. Make sure to check back our NFL picks and predictions later in the week to see who our staff are taking for each game.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to capture back-to-back titles starting with their Wild Card game against the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Kansas City Chiefs aim to emerge from the AFC for a third consecutive season, starting with a home tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Neither team are the favorites to win it all, though!

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook and last updated Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Pittsburgh Steelers +7000

Implied win probability: 1.41%

2021 record: 9-7-1

The Steelers snuck into the playoffs with a little help from a major upset in Week 18 and have their work cut out for them against the back-to-back AFC Champion Chiefs in their opening game. QB Ben Roethlisberger is expected to retire at the end of the season.

Philadelphia Eagles +6000

Implied win probability: 1.64%

2021 record: 9-8

Starting with a road game against the defending champion Buccaneers will be a tall task for the Eagles. Second-year QB Jalen Hurts led all quarterbacks with 10 rushing touchdowns on the year.

Las Vegas Raiders +4000

Implied win probability: 2.44%

2021 record: 10-7

The Raiders overcame a tumultuous season to sneak into the playoffs with a Week 18 overtime victory against the rival Los Angeles Chargers. At minus-65 points Las Vegas has the worst scoring differential of any postseason contender.

Arizona Cardinals +2000

Implied win probability: 4.76%

2021 record: 11-6

The Cardinals stumbled down the stretch with losses in four of their final five games after starting the season 7-0. The Cardinals start with a matchup against the rival Los Angeles Rams with whom they split two meetings this season.

New England Patriots +2000

Implied win probability: 4.76%

2021 record: 10-7

The Patriots return to the postseason after missing in 2020, their first season without QB Tom Brady, who is with the defending champion Buccaneers. First-round draft pick QB Mac Jones finished with 3,801 passing yards and 22 TDs against 13 INTs.

San Francisco 49ers +2000

Implied win probability: 4.76%

2021 record: 10-7

The 49ers righted the ship after starting their year 3-5 to secure their postseason berth. Pro Bowl WR Deebo Samuel displayed an extra wrinkle to the offensive attack, as he excelled in a dual role as a running back. Samuel finished with 1,405 receiving yards and 6 receiving TDs while adding 365 rushing yards and 6 rushing TDs.

Cincinnati Bengals +2000

Implied win probability: 1.64%

2021 record: 10-7

The Bengals captured their first AFC North title since 2015 behind the explosive connection of QB Joe Burrow and rookie WR Ja’Marr Chase. Cincinnati will be looking to advance beyond the Wild Card for the first time since 1990.

Dallas Cowboys +1200

Implied win probability: 7.69%

2021 record: 12-5

On the strength of one of the league’s best scoring offenses and best scoring defenses, Dallas enter the postseason with the second-best point differential in the league (+172). QB Dak Prescott tossed 5 touchdowns in Week 18 to hit 37 on the season and break Tony Romo’s franchise record.

Los Angeles Rams +900

Implied win probability: 10.00%

2021 record: 4-12

The Rams head to the playoffs for the fourth time in head coach Sean McVay’s tenure, and first with QB Matthew Stafford under center. WR Cooper Kupp led all receivers league wide with 145 receptions, 1,947 receiving yards and 16 TDs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +750

Implied win probability: 11.76%

2021 record: 13-4

The reigning champions finished 2021 with a better regular season record than last year, but have encountered stumbling blocks in recent weeks. Brady has lost two of his top targets, WRs Chris Godwin (ACL, MCL) and Antonio Brown (cut by team), over the final weeks of the season.

Tennessee Titans +750

Implied win probability: 11.76%

2021 record: 12-5

Tennessee captured the AFC South title and the AFC bye week despite losing 2020 All Pro RB Derrick Henry (foot) in Week 8. Henry has been designated to return from the Injured Reserve and may be available to help the team with their playoff push. The 2020 Offensive Player of the Year had rushed for 937 yards and 10 TDs before being sidelined.

Buffalo Bills +700

Implied win probability: 12.50%

2021 record: 11-6

The Bills finished the season strong with a four-game win streak and captured their second consecutive AFC East title. Buffalo was the only team in the league to hold opponents to fewer than 300 points on the season (289) and finished with the top scoring differential in the league (+194).

Kansas City Chiefs +450

Implied win probability: 18.18%

2021 record: 12-5

Kansas City started slow with four losses in its first seven games, but dropped just one of its final 10 outings and emerged as the top team in the AFC West. The Chiefs’ odds remain the same as when they were preseason favorites to win it all, but they no longer have the distinction of being the odds-on favorites heading into the postseason.

Green Bay Packers +380

Implied win probability: 20.83%

2021 record: 13-4

The Packers secured the NFC’s bye week and home field advantage through to the Super Bowl, which is a boon for the league’s only team that didn’t suffer a loss on it’s home turf. QB Aaron Rodgers is a heavy favorite to capture the league’s MVP award.

If you're looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Comments / 2

Memar
3d ago

Steelers need to score a lot Early in the game ! Big Ben usually pours it on (when he is really good ) in the second half! Got a find a way Ben!

Reply
2
