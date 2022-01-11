ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs' odds to win Super Bowl LVI

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04DF9c_0diwcmLS00

The Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) punched their ticket into the NFL playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the AFC. They join 13 other NFL teams focused on Super Bowl LVI, which takes place Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The Chiefs started the season unexpectedly poor. They beat the Browns in Week 1, but they then proceeded to lose four of their next six games to give them a 3-4 record through Week 7. But it didn’t take long for them to turn things around.

They then ripped off eight straight wins, beating the likes of the Packers, Raiders, Cowboys, Chargers and Steelers in that stretch. The Chiefs finished the regular season with a 12-5 record, winning the AFC West for the sixth straight year.

Quite predictably, QB Patrick Mahomes had another great year, though not on the level of some of his recent seasons. He threw for 4,839 yards and 37 touchdowns, but his 13 interceptions were a career high. His 98.5 passer rating was also a career worst as a full-time starter, though he finished the season with 12 touchdowns and one interception in his last five games.

Below, we look at the Kansas City Chiefs’ odds and lines to win Super Bowl 56.

Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 56 odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 4:10 p.m. ET.

  • +425 (Bet $100, win $425)

+425 odds represents an implied 19.05 percent chance of winning Super Bowl LVI, or 17/4 fractional odds.

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: 12-5
  • ATS: 8-9
  • O/U: 10-7

Let’s Make This Interesting

Place your legal sports bets online in New Jersey and Colorado with Tipico Sportsbook, a trusted, global sports-betting leader. Iowa, get ready, Tipico is coming to your state soon! New customer offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $100 in instant bet credits! 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @camdasilva on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | WashingtonFootballWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | TheListWire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Sports

Steelers head to KC for game with AFC playoff implications

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin called Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce the “best in the business.”. He talked about about how wide receiver Tyreek Hill can create “unbelievable issues." He waxed poetic about defensive tackle Chris Jones and his rare “ability to disrupt...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Colorado State
On3.com

ESPN predicts final score of every NFL playoff game, Super Bowl

ESPN tried their hand at predicting the final score of every NFL playoff game, from Wild-card weekend through Super Bowl LVI. With so many intriguing matchups at hand, there’s many twists and turns to predict on the way to Los Angeles for the Super Bowl. First, Wild-card weekend features...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bill Cowher on Steelers-Chiefs NFL Wild Card Playoff game: 'I expect this game to be a lot closer'

Bill Cowher knows a thing or two when it comes to proving people wrong. An undersized college linebacker who went undrafted, Cowher battled and ultimately earned a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster. As the Steelers' head coach, Cowher's Steelers nearly upset the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX as a 13.5-point underdog. A decade later, his team made history by becoming the first sixth seed to win the Super Bowl.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Junior Siavii, ex-Chiefs and Cowboys player, found dead in prison while awaiting trial

Siavii was a second-round pick of the Chiefs in the 2004 NFL draft but knee and spinal injuries forced him out of football before he could get to a ten-year pension. Siavii also played for the Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks in his short career. Hopefully, his family will donate his brain to Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) research because, regardless of the cause of his death, his life was clearly marred by bad decisions.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Lvi#Nfl Playoffs#Chargers#American Football#Afc#Browns#Packers#Raiders#Cowboys#Steelers#The Kansas City Chiefs#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Ats
Kansas City Star

How Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs found a cheat sheet for the playoffs

The opening script is established days before kickoff, and among several concepts that comprise the final potion, one key is to keep it fresh. So when you see Chiefs coach Andy Reid clenching that laminated play sheet in his hand — with everything from first-down calls to short yardage, red zone and third-down options — know that the words he’s reading are different than a month or even a week earlier.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Chiefs Get Discouraging Thursday Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs begin the defense of their AFC crown this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. But they may be a little worse for wear by the time they host their playoff game. On Thursday, the Chiefs injury report saw downgrades for star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

65K+
Followers
113K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy