NFL

Los Angeles Rams' odds to win Super Bowl LVI

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams (12-5) punched their ticket into the NFL playoffs as the No. 4 seed in the NFC. They join 13 other NFL teams focused on Super Bowl LVI, which takes place Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

It was a season filled with streaks for the Rams, winning at least three games in a row at three different points. They also lost three straight from Week 9-12, a difficult stretch that included seven turnovers against the Titans, 49ers and Packers.

They got things back on track by winning five in a row after that losing skid, but in the season finale against the 49ers, they blew a 17-0 first-half lead and lost 27-24 in overtime – a gut-punch to cap off the year. Still, they finished the regular season 12-5 and won the NFC West, which sent three teams to the playoffs.

They were led by WR Cooper Kupp, who finished first in the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches to earn the triple crown. QB Matthew Stafford also had a terrific first season with the Rams, throwing for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Below, we look at the Los Angeles Rams’ odds and lines to win Super Bowl 56.

Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl 56 odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

  • +1000 (Bet $100, win $1000)

+1000 odds represents an implied 9.09 percent chance of winning Super Bowl LVI, or 10/1 fractional odds.

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: 12-5
  • ATS: 10-7
  • O/U: 8-9

Access more NFL coverage:

