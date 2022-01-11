ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas Raiders odds to win Super Bowl LVI

By Geoff Clark
 4 days ago
The Las Vegas Raiders (10-7) punched their ticket into the NFL playoffs as the 5-seed in the AFC Conference. They join 13 other NFL teams focused on Super Bowl LVI, which takes place Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Las Vegas clinched a playoff berth in the NFL’s final game of the regular season by beating the Los Angeles Chargers, 35-32, in overtime in what was an instant classic.

The Raiders making the playoffs is slightly miraculous considering the turmoil the franchise has gone through this season.

Former head coach Jon Gruden resigned mid-season after his scandalous emails to Washington Football Team front office executives while working for ESPN were leaked.

Also, Las Vegas released former WR Henry Ruggs after he was involved in a fatal car crash while allegedly driving under the influence. The Raiders also dealt with off-field incidents from a couple of defensive players.

Las Vegas’ season looked lost when it dropped four of five games from Weeks 9-14. But, the Raiders advanced to the playoffs after winning their final four games of the season.

This will be Raiders QB Derek Carr‘s playoff debut in what was perhaps the best year of his career. Carr had the fifth-highest completion rate (68.4%), threw for the fifth-most passing yards (4,804) and had a 23 TD/14 INT ratio this season.

Las Vegas made the playoffs in 2016 with a 12-4 record and Carr started in 15 of those games. But, Carr missed the Raiders’ regular-season finale and the playoffs due to an injury.

Below, we look at the Las Vegas Raiders odds and lines to win Super Bowl 56.

Las Vegas Raiders Super Bowl 56 odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

  • +5000 (Bet $100, win $5000)

+5000 odds represent an implied 2 percent chance of winning Super Bowl LVI, or 50/1 fractional odds.

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: 10-7
  • ATS: 8-9
  • O/U: 8-9

