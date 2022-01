Thoughts on commissioner George Kliavkoff so far: What has he done well, and what does he still need to address? — @cooterbobjim. Everything, and everything. Kliavkoff has been on the job for six-and-a-half months and deserves high marks for managing the issues within his control … from generating alignment with the campuses and admitting what he doesn’t know to supporting competitive endeavors and examining new football strategies … from navigating the expansion tumult last summer — and making sure the Pac-12 didn’t get poached — to positioning the conference within the ongoing playoff expansion debate.

