ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The fix for a very frustrating Halo Infinite multiplayer bug is on the way

By Eric Abent
SlashGear
SlashGear
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For weeks now, Halo Infinite players have been grappling with a very frustrating bug when queueing for the game’s Big Team Battle mode. 343 Industries has tried to fix the problem a couple of times, but it persists to this day. Thankfully, it seems that 343 Industries has finally gotten to...

www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Halo Infinite: The Best Missing Halo Weapons We Want To See

Halo Infinite released in late 2021, and the game is a glorious return to the series' acclaimed roots, with a wide-open Halo ring to explore and plenty of aliens to slaughter. With the new game came plenty of new weapons--the Skewer is an instant classic--but it also left out plenty of classics. That makes sense, of course, as it could be overkill to have every past gun in Halo Infinite, but there are still several we'd like to see make a return. Given the evolving nature of the game and 343 Industries' plan to support it for years to come, that means we could potentially actually see some of these wishes come true. These are the classic Halo guns we want to see added to Halo Infinite. And no, don't worry--garbage-tier weapons like the Suppressor, flamethrower, and Brute Spiker have not been included.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite | Fracture: Tenrai Returns

We hope you kept your blades sharp, Spartans. The Fracture: Tenrai event officially returns to Halo Infinite today! Dive in, check out the updated Event Pass, and outfit your Yoroi appropriately.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

All Spartan Core locations in Reformation in Halo Infinite

The final act of Halo Infinite has more than a few arcs clashing together in a climax, but Spartans would be remiss to allow that to interfere with grabbing the final few Spartan Cores to ensure Master Chief is ready for the final showdown. With a heavy hostile presence scattered...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Lucid’s Halo Infinite settings, sensitivity, and more

Controller settings are key in any console shooter. But when it comes to Halo, the long list of customization options in settings sets it apart from other games in the genre. Halo Infinite’s controller settings allow for players to create their own style in a way. For the best players in the game, their settings are one of many facets that can help set them apart from the best in the field. And when you’re talking about the best in Halo Infinite in 2022, OpTic’s Lucid is near the top of the list.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halo Waypoint#Multiplayer#Matchmaking#Big Team Battle#Industries Xbox
firstsportz.com

“Brings back the magic of Halo”: Halo Infinite co-creator is in all praises!

Halo Infinite has been a stellar release and can easily be considered among the best games to be released in 2021. From the fun-packed game modes to the beautiful open world of the main campaign, Halo Infinite has delighted fans in many aspects. Such has been the game’s design and development that it has not only won over fans and critics, but even creators of earlier Halo games.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

What are the secret achievements in Halo Infinite?

For achievement hunters, secret achievements can be frustrating. On the one hand, hiding the name and description of an achievement can prevent spoiling important plot pieces of the game, but on the other, many secret achievements have nothing to do with the story. They require you to comb over the entire game to find what unlocks it If you are trying to complete Halo Infinite’s achievement set, here are all of the secret achievements in the game.
VIDEO GAMES
thegamerhq.com

Halo Infinite Campaign Cooperative Release Date

Players are now turning their attention to the campaign mode, specifically the co-op campaign, after Halo Infinite’s Season 1 is a success. Now has everything on Zeta Halo. From Propaganda Towers through Forerunner Arts. Now it’s time to do it all again! You and your housemate will play Halo together for the first time.
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

Fix Halo Infinite Customization Options not loading issue

Halo Infinite is the biggest thing in the games that support multiplayer, right now. There are some issues with the game which is making it hard for the player to use and play it to their full potential. Some users are reporting that the Halo Infinite customization options are not loading. In this guide, we have a few solutions that can help you fix this issue.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
gaminginstincts.com

Halo Infinite Narrative Developer Leaves 343 Industries

343 Industries as well as the Halo community are in shock this week. In a tweet made this past weekend, narrative developer for 343 and Halo Infinite, Aaron Linde, has announced resignation. The change seems to be effective immediately. The cause for this sudden step-down seems to stem from a new and better opportunity starting later in 2022. The tweet in question can be reviewed down below.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Halo Infinite Fracture: Tenrai event returns

Do you know what the return of Fracture: Tenrai event means? Samurai-themed rewards are back. Despite the fact that the first big Halo Infinite event was something of a flop, 343 Industries is already making changes to the game’s event calendar. And now that Fracture: Tenrai has returned, Halo Infinite gamers will be overjoyed!
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

All Repository Collectibles – Halo Infinite

Master Chief will find himself in the Repository on different part of the Zeta Halo while trying to rescue the Pilot in the hands of Escharum, after progressing later into Halo Infinite’s story. There are only a few collectibles in this section, but one of them can be quite challenging to get, so we’re here to help with another guide.
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

A deleted ‘Halo Infinite’ cutscene has surfaced

A never before seen Halo Infinite cinematic has been uncovered and gamers have already developed theories on what the 30-second clip could mean. Many have speculated it could signify the return of a beloved character, while others think it was removed for a reason and isn’t relevant to the Halo canon.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Halo Infinite devs working on Big Team Battle matchmaking fix, patch coming soon

A fix for the matchmaking issues currently plaguing Halo Infinite's Big Team Battle mode is on the way, 343 Industries has confirmed. In a new update over on the Halo forum, Halo Infinite's community director, Brian Jarrard, acknowledged the "frustrating" matchmaking issues with Big Team Battle the team has been dealing with since launch and explained that despite a few attempts, 343 couldn't quite solve these issues before the holiday break.
RETAIL
gamepur.com

When will Big Team Battle (BTB) be fixed in Halo Infinite?

Several players in the Halo Infinite community have shared poor experiences in Big Team Battle, the larger game mode in the online multiplayer of the game pitting two teams of 12 players against one another. While solo players have not experienced this issue, it primarily happens with anyone in a party. Here’s what we know about when Big Team Battle will be fixed in Halo Infinite and what you can do in the meantime.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Halo Infinite is literally selling the color blue for $8

If you aren’t a fan of the default blue armor coating for the Yoroi armor set, you can now purchase a new (albeit very similar) blue coating for $8. It’s no secret that players aren’t happy with the way Halo Infinite is going about its cosmetics. Players start with a very limited pool of customization options and have to grind the Season 1 Battle Pass to unlock more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Event Returns Today, With Updated Progression

Halo Infinite multiplayer's Fracture: Tenrai event returns today, so Spartans once again have a chance to earn the samurai-themed Yoroi Armor Core and its many add-ons. Following player feedback, the event looks a little different this time, as developer 343 Industries has addressed some of the early criticisms with more progression changes.
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

Optimize Halo Infinite for best Performance on PC

In this guide, we have a few tips that can help you get the best performance on your PC while playing Halo Infinite. Halo Infinite is one of the trending games nowadays. Its full versions were released recently and making buzz on all social media platforms. The gamers are competing with each other to complete the missions and achieve new levels. If you are a beginner and want to know ways to optimize your PC for the best performance while playing Halo Infinite, this is for you. Let’s see what they are and how to do them.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

SlashGear

38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy