Recently, business owners and their legal and financial advisors have expressed renewed interest for selling companies to their employees through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Ongoing threats by Congress of significantly raising income tax rates and capital gains rates on businesses and business owners has rekindled this interest. Most experts now believe that future tax rates will be significantly higher than today. Therefore, cashing out now a percentage or the full value of your investment may be the best time to reduce risk, diversify investment portfolios, secure cash flow, and protect wealth.

