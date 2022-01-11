ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Cop Dies From Injuries Suffered In 2008 Crash

By Staff
 4 days ago
Officer Diane Gonzalez.

New Haven cops are mourning the loss of a fellow officer who was injured in a 2008 car crash.

The officer, Diane Gonzalez, was responding to a 911 call on Sept. 9, 2008, when her cruiser collided with another driven by Sgt. Dario ​“Scott” Aponte. Both cruisers were traveling at a ​“high rate of speed,” according to police.

The incident they rushed to turned out to be a false alarm — it sounded from the 911 call as though a woman’s life was in danger, but in the end it apparently wasn’t.

The crash killed Aponte. Gonzalez suffered a traumatic brain injury. She was put on life support, in a coma from which she never emerged. Her family moved her to a rehab facility in the South. She ​“succumbed to her injuries” and was declared dead on Monday, according to police spokesperson Officer Scott Shumway.

Gonzalez, who had served 13 years on the NHPD, is survived by two daughters, a son, and grandchildren.

