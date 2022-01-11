ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The PRS Silver Sky SE is finally here

By Alex Hernandez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have been playing guitar since the age of 11, and I have played a lot of different brands. From Fender to Gibson and Cort to Kramer, the range of brands I’ve used and owned is crazy. But when I picked up my first Paul Reed Smith (PRS), I was in...

Guitar World Magazine

PRS confirms launch date, specs of John Mayer signature SE Silver Sky

UPDATE (01.11.22): The SE Silver Sky has officially launched – watch John Mayer's demo and get the all-important price. Just before Christmas, PRS and John Mayer set off a firestorm of anticipation with a joint Instagram post that seemed to point to the imminent release of a lower-cost, SE version of Mayer's signature guitar, the Silver Sky.
MUSIC
premierguitar.com

PRS Guitars and John Mayer Introduce the SE Silver Sky

PRS Guitars and John Mayer officially announce the PRS SE Silver Sky, an affordable version of the original with PRS trademark bird inlays and three single-coil pickups. The PRS SE Silver Sky is a familiar iteration of Mayer’s signature model, which was first introduced with John Mayer in 2018. The SE model starts with a poplar body, bolt-on maple neck, and rosewood fretboard with PRS trademark bird inlays. The 22-fret, 25.5” scale length neck features the original 635JM carve and an 8.5” fretboard radius, which will make the SE Silver Sky feel right at home. The SE Silver Sky comes in four colors: Dragon Fruit, Ever Green, Moon White, and Stone Blue.
INDONESIA
MusicRadar.com

John Mayer: "The SE nails the sound and feel of the Silver Sky core model"

PRS has confirmed the long-awaited SE version of the John Mayer Silver Sky signature guitar with details of the four launch finishes and specs. The £849 / £899 model been hoped for since the PRS version was launched in 2018 but brings with it a distinct take on the blueprint.
GUITAR
MusicRadar.com

PRS refreshes Mark Lettieri’s signature Fiore in new Larkspur finish

PRS has maintained the strong 2022 momentum built from its John Mayer SE Silver Sky launch by updating the Fiore in a new blue solid-colour finish, evocatively named Larkspur. Hitherto, Mark Lettieri’s signature guitar was available in Black Iris, Sugar Moon and Amaryllis, a transparent deep red stain that shows off the grain in the swamp ash body.
CARS
John Mayer
Paul Reed Smith
Monster announces a new version of the Monster Blaster, the 3.0

It’s been a while since we’ve heard from Monster, but the company is making a comeback with the third generation of its Blaster boombox. Monster was one of the first audio companies to introduce the Bluetooth “boombox,” Many others have made their versions since then. Estimated...
TECHNOLOGY
illinoisnewsnow.com

The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” is finally here!

After announcing the release date earlier this week, The Weeknd‘s much awaited fifth studio album, Dawn FM, dropped at midnight Friday. Dawn FM comes almost two years out from The Weeknd’s uber successful After Hours, which dropped in March 2020 as the world was just getting thrust into the pandemic. This new album serves “as a byproduct of — and answer to — that turmoil,” according to Apple Music.
MUSIC
shutterbug.com

YOU Can Shoot Stunning Photos of Starlit Skies! Here’s How (VIDEO)

Have you ever marveled at spectacular images of the nighttime sky, but thought, “There’s no way I can do that”? If so, you’ll want to pay close attention to this tutorial, because with the proper approach astrophotography is not as difficult as it seems. This enlightening...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Variety

Cat Power Captivates With ‘Covers,’ Barely Recognizable Songs by Frank Ocean, Bob Seger, Billie Holiday, More: Album Review

Indie icon Cat Power — a.k.a. Chan Marshall — has been releasing fine albums of original material for more than 25 years, but imaginative covers have always been a big part of her sound: Her sparse debut LP, “Dear Sir,” which featured a song written by Tom Waits and one by This Kind of Punishment, set the mold for a carefully curated mixture of classic and contemporary tracks written by others. “Covers” is actually Marshall’s third all-covers album. She released “The Covers Album” in and “Jukebox” in 2008, the latter arriving in the wake of “The Greatest,” the most commercially successful...
MUSIC
Guitar
Cars
AFP

Classic rock albums turning 50

There must have been something in the water in 1972 -- there almost certainly was for these guys. It was a year that spawned several instant Americana classics -- and one that was seemingly beamed down from outer space -- that came to define rock music and set the template for the sexy, seedy decade to come. For guitarist Keith Richards, it was the definitive Stones record.
ROCK MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘1883’ Star Isabel May Recalls Watching Taylor Sheridan Ride at Cowboy Camp: ‘An Intimidating Figure’

“1883” star Isabel May is reflecting on filming season one of the newly popular drama series. She says more than anything, she feels super lucky to be a part of the project. However, it doesn’t come without some curves along the way. May had to learn to ride on horseback and attended the famous Cowboy Camp Taylor Sheridan sends all his actors to. And while Sheridan is the mastermind behind the story, he also rides seamlessly, May says.
CELEBRITIES
guitar.com

PRS officially launches the SE Silver Sky, listing for $849

PRS has officially launched the long-awaited SE version of John Mayer’s signature Silver Sky electric guitar. The new model launches at less than half the price of the Core USA-made Silver Sky. The brand is anticipating such high demand that it’s planning on expanding its SE factory in Indonesia.
INDONESIA
Guitar World Magazine

PRS officially launches the $849 SE Silver Sky – watch John Mayer put it through its paces

After weeks of teases and speculation, the SE version of John Mayer's PRS signature guitar, the Silver Sky, has arrived at last. Ringing up at $849, the SE Silver Sky is a significant new entry in the mid-priced electric guitar market, a guitar that Mayer says is "more accessible, but doesn't penalize a guitar player for not having the Core, US [Silver Sky]."
MUSIC

