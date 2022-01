Stuck in a nail-biter on the road for the second time this week with a potential No. 1 ranking on the line, Auburn needed another late surge to protect its climb up the college basketball hierarchy. With 7:48 left, knotted at 58 in Ole Miss, the Tigers delivered the run they needed again. They went on a 9-0 burst to take the lead for good, then fought off Ole Miss late for an 80-71 win after trailing by as...

AUBURN, AL ・ 13 MINUTES AGO