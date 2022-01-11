City of San Marcos to host open house Jan. 12 to discuss $5 million reconstruction of Kissing Alley

Stay informed on what's happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. 1. Japanese grocery store Asahi Imports opened a second location at 3005 S. Lamar Blvd., Ste. B-105B, Austin, on Dec. 13. The store carries more than 30,000 Japanese grocery products, including handmade onigiri rice balls, daily bento �offerings, and a variety of fresh and prepared food. The original location for Asahi Imports, located at 6105 Burnet Road, was launched by owner Sally Matsumae’s grandmother. www.asahiimports.com.
