San Marcos, TX

City of San Marcos to host open house Jan. 12 to discuss $5 million reconstruction of Kissing Alley

By Zara Flores
Community Impact Austin
 4 days ago
The city of San Marcos will host an open house Jan. 12 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Kissing Alley regarding the upcoming reconstruction of the space. Located at 121 E. Hopkins...

