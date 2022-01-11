City of San Marcos to host open house Jan. 12 to discuss $5 million reconstruction of Kissing Alley

The Round Rock City Council approved an interlocal agreement Jan. 13 with the Manville Water Supply Co. that will allow the city to proceed with a roads project. As part of the city's "Driving Progress" road program, a segment of Gattis School Road is set to be reconstructed from a four-lane to a six-lane roadway, from Via Sonoma Trail to Red Bud Lane. In order to begin the project, the city and Manville will partner to construct and inspect the relocation of a water line in the area.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO