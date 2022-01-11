ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Mercedes to bring electric drivetrain development in-house from 2024

By Jo Borras
electrek.co
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMercedes-Benz’ latest EQ electric vehicles are making waves in the premium EV market, and its next generation of EVs – as shown by the ultra-efficient Mercedes-Benz VISION EQXX concept – will simply raise the competitive bar for range and performance even higher… and Mercedes thinks that the best way to achieve...

electrek.co

Comments / 0

Related
Springfield News Sun

What’s the cost to ‘fill up’ an electric car?

“I just had a question and wasn’t sure who would have the answer. I think this is something you would know. What is the approximate cost to “fill-up” an electric car? Is it so much per kilowatt or what? I am trying to understand how an electric car saves money or is it just getting away from gas-powered cars due to environmental concerns. Would there be any way to incorporate some type of a built-in charging system that would charge the battery off of the physical movement of the vehicle?”
CARS
InvestorPlace

The Forever Battery That Promises to Change the EV Industry

The EV Revolution is in full-swing right now. Tesla has passed the trillion-dollar valuation mark. Lucid just rolled out its first cars with 500-plus miles of driving range. Rivian just had the biggest initial public offering (IPO) since Facebook. Every legacy automaker — from Ford, to GM, to Volkswagen — is investing tens of billions of dollars into electrifying their fleets.
CARS
Robb Report

Forget Jump Starts: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning Can Actually Charge Other EVs

The Ford F-150 Lightning isn’t just a battery-powered truck; it’s also an EV charger on wheels. The Detroit automaker has just announced its eagerly anticipated all-electric pickup will be able to charge other EVs. You won’t need a special accessory to take advantage of the feature, either—just your charging cord and an adaptor. F-150 Lightning and F-150 Powerboost hybrid drivers will be able to “share” power with other electrified vehicles—even those not made by Ford—thanks to Pro Power Onboard generator, according to a press release. All you need to do is connect one end of the Ford Mobile Power Cord to the...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Why Do Electric Cars Still Use 12-Volt Batteries?

Year by year, lithium-ion battery technology improves, and EV range and performance leap forward. We're now seeing electric pickups trucks with what would've been supercar acceleration not too long ago, a sedan with 520 miles of range, and Hyundais and Kias that use 800-volt charging. And yet, most of the electric cars and PHEVs on the road right now, whatever their range or 0-to-60-mph time, depend on a relic to get moving: a 12-volt battery, usually of the lead-acid variety. Your Tesla Model 3 Performance might have dual motors and the ability to drift, but its lithium traction battery is worthless without the help of a battery you might see lining the shelves at your local O'Reilly's. And if you kill it, you'll be bricked, regardless of how much charge is left in the high-voltage battery. In that photo above, the Bronco is jump-starting the Leaf, not the other way around. Water, water everywhere, but not a drop to drink. Why is that?
CARS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markus Schäfer
insideevs.com

What's The Cheapest Electric Car Of 2022?

Today, there are more affordable electric cars than ever. Ranging from the Hyundai Kona EV to the Mini Cooper SE, it’s now possible to obtain an affordably-priced EV that’s actually compelling. Considering the federal tax credit, many EVs can go far below the $30,000 mark. If you apply...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Mercedes EQXX Electric Powertrain Will Make Production, Company Promises

Mercedes-Benz revealed its Vision EQXX concept as part of the CES technology show this week. The powertrain is notable for promising 620 miles of range thanks to a compact, energy-dense battery and motor, both of which Mercedes developed in-house. With 201 horsepower and a top speed limited to 87 mph,...
CARS
electrek.co

Using Elon Musk’s Boring Tunnel at CES 2022: Hardly groundbreaking [Video]

When Elon Musk started The Boring Company, it made a fair bit of news. Depending on who you ask, the tunnels are either revolutionary forms of transportation to ease urban congestion at a dramatically reduced cost or claustrophobic overhyped tunnels with cars driving through them that are far less efficient than a simple tram, train, or bus.
HAWTHORNE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Tesla Cars#Electric Motor#Ev#Mercedes Benz Vision Eqxx#Catl#Eqs#Automotive Cells Company#Acc#Eqc#Valeo Siemens#Covid#Daimler#German#Automotive News#Mma
electrek.co

Rivian has now produced just over 1,000 electric vehicles

Rivian announced that it has now produced just over 1,000 electric vehicles, mainly its R1T electric pickup truck, since it started producing them in September. After starting production in September, the automaker had been guiding production of roughly 1,200 vehicles in 2021. However, after releasing its first ever earnings report...
BUSINESS
electrek.co

Podbike to begin delivering its four-wheeled enclosed electric bike-car this year

After bringing in €3.2 million in funding and raking in a list of pre-orders, Podbike says it will deliver its first electric bike-car known as the Frikar later this year. The Norwegian mobility company Podbike has attracted attention for years as its innovative and curious-looking four-wheeled electric vehicle has taken shape.
CARS
The Independent

Battery breakthrough quintuples electric vehicle range

Scientists have developed a biologically-inspired membrane that could quintuple the charge capacity of electric car batteries, thereby massively increasing their range.A team from the University of Michigan used recycled Kevlar – the same material found in bullet-proof vests – to create a network of nanofibres similar to a cell membrane. They then used this to fix fundamental issues with a next-generation battery type, known as lithium-sulfur.Until now, this type of battery’s cycle life – the number of times it can be charged and discharged – has been insufficient for commercial use in electric vehicles, despite their capacity benefits.Lithium-sulfur batteries...
ENGINEERING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Mercedes-Benz
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
motor1.com

Europe gets first all-electric Mercedes EQV-based camper van

The European motorhome industry becomes more electrified from the newly launched Mercedes-Benz EQV conversion from the Swiss company Sortimo Walter Rüegg PLC. It gives customers the option of taking a zero-emissions camping trip. The EQV is the electric counterpart to the Mercedes V-Class van. Sortimo takes this vehicle and...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Top 3 Electric Pickup Trucks Coming Out in 2022

Pickup trucks are some of the most popular vehicles in the United States, and electric trucks look like they’ll soon be following suit. With the increase in the number of electric pickup trucks available, you might be torn about which one is best. And while there’s not exactly a definitive number one, there’s certainly a few really great choices, as well as the perfect electric truck for you. These are the three best electric pickup trucks coming out in 2022.
CARS
Telegraph

Mercedes reveals electric car with 600-mile range

Mercedes-Benz says it has designed an electric car capable of travelling more than 600 miles on a single charge, about three times the average range of most rechargeable vehicles. The German carmaker said its Vision EQXX prototype consumes less than 10 kilowatt hours of power per 100km due to sleeker...
CARS
Axios

Mercedes unveils buzzy long-range electric sedan

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off an efficient electric sedan that the auto giant calls capable of traveling 620 miles per charge. Why it matters: That's beyond anything on the road today, even Lucid Motor's 520-mile range luxury Air sedan that began reaching customers a few months ago. And as...
ELECTRONICS
electricvehiclesresearch.com

Mercedes-Benz Taking Electric Range and Efficiency to a New Level

Range and efficiency are set to define the electric era. Exceptional range will make electric cars suitable for every journey and help to increase overall adoption. Reduced battery size and weight will improve efficiency and Mercedes-Benz engineers are working to take range and efficiency to a new level. The VISION...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy