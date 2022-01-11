ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WRBL News 3: Top 10 stories for Jan. 10, 2022

Top 10 stories you need to know about for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2022

  • Georgia Legislative Session – Georgia lawmakers will meet for the next 40 days to discuss important legislation. Over 200 lawmakers will propose new laws and prioritize the allocation of the state budget. Issues expected to be addressed include rural healthcare, gun control, and state election laws .
  • S pecial Election – Opelika officials are gearing up for a special city council election Tuesday. The vote comes after the passing of former council member, Dr. Robert Lofton, who retired during his battle with Lou Gehrig’s Disease. Polls Close at 7:00 p.m. News 3 will bring you the results as soon as they are in.
  • Biden in Georgia President Biden is traveling to Georgia Tuesday to push for election reform legislation and changes to Senate rules to make it law. Republicans have argued changing the filibuster would pave the way for other Democratic priorities they oppose, but Democrats have said this would be more of a one-time thing to address voting rights.
  • Columbus Airport Funding – The Columbus Airport is set to receive over $1-million of funding as part of President Biden’s infrastructure package that was signed into law at the end of 2021. This comes as the Columbus airport has nearly doubled its revenue in the past year.
  • Fourth Dose – C hile has started its campaign to give fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to immuno-compromised people, as infections rise driven by the fast spread of the Omicron variant. The process will be extended to the general population of people aged over 55 years in February.
  • Teen Laid to Rest – In California, a funeral service was held for a 14-year-old girl who was killed by a stray bullet last month. The service for Valentina Peralta was held at the City of Refuge Church. The shooting remains under investigation.
  • Bronx Fire – Survivors from a deadly high-rise fire in the Bron x are sharing their story for the first time. One woman says firefighters used ladders to get her out from a window, while another woman waited hours at a window until firefighters told her it was safe to leave. The fire started after a space heater malfunctioned.
  • Teachers Back to Classroom Chicago’s teachers will be back in the classroom Tuesday, after a four-day walkout. Students return Wednesday. The teacher’s union and city reached an agreement over safety precautions around COVID-19. It includes new metrics for when schools go remote, and expanded testing.
  • Local State of Emergency – Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson issued a local state of emergency Monday, following a surge in COVID-19 cases. This allows government agencies the option to meet virtually, rather than in person. The decision comes as Columbus has recorded nearly 2,000 new COVID cases over the past two weeks.
  • National Championship – The UGA Dawgs are on top for the first time in 41 years , the Georgia bulldogs, are the National Champions ! They won last night’s heated playoffs against the Alabama Crimson Tide 33 to 18. Georgia is unanimous No. 1 in The AP College Football Poll, for the 9th time this season.
