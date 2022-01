Bob Chapek has had an incredibly tough time since he took over as CEO of The Walt Disney Company in 2020. Less than one month after he ascended to CEO, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and he was forced to make the tough decision to lay off and furlough tens of thousands of employees. Not only that, but Chapek has had to deal with increasing unpopularity as Disney fans were upset over the Scarlett Johansson lawsuit and feel that their experience at the Disney Parks is going down, while the prices are going up. While many praised his predecessor, Bob Iger, for being a visionary, Chapek has struggled to get away from his “bean counter” persona.

