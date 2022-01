Paige Wassel was working as a freelance prop stylist in Los Angeles when she decided to move back to her hometown of Chicago and buy a 700-square-foot condo. “I wanted something small that needed some work—not a full gut renovation—so I could renovate it on my own and with some help from my dad, who used to flip houses with friends as a hobby,” she says. Inspired by the process of it all, Paige started a YouTube channel on interior trends and celebrity homes, and even had her boyfriend pitch in on doing some of the work with the renovations. The most daunting task? Staying within a strict budget.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 25 DAYS AGO