Bedford, IN

$5K reward out for information on Bedford burglary

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are announcing a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible for the burglary of Cosner’s Gun & Knife Shop, located in Bedford, Indiana. ATF and NSSF are jointly offering a potential reward of up to $5,000.

According to ATF and the Bedford Police Department, in the early morning of January 11, several unknown suspects forced open the front of the business to gain entry and stole approximately 20 firearms before leaving. This burglary is being investigated by ATF’s Columbus Field Division and the Bedford Police Department.

Parsons Police up reward in dog killer search to $30,000

Anyone with information about this incident should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477). Individuals may also email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through this website . Tips may also be submitted to ATF using the ReportIt app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visiting this website .

